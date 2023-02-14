The Chicks Announce 2023 Tour

The Chicks have announced an expansive Summer 2023 tour across Europe, the UK, and North America. Maren Morris, Ben Harper, and Wild Rivers will open on select dates.

Kicking off on July 20th in Oslo, Norway, the trek will stop in Amsterdam, Dublin, Manchester, and more before The Chicks head across the pond to the US. On the North American leg of the tour, the country trio will hit cities like Nashville, Kansas City, Vancouver, Ottawa, Toronto, and more. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets for the majority of dates go on sale Thursday, February 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with shows in Europe, the UK, Canada, and St. Paul, Minnesota available the next day. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, February 15th (use code CHORUS).

Meanwhile, tickets for the dates in Bethel, New York; Hershey, Pennsylvania; Columbus, OH; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota will go on sale beginning Friday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. The Live Nation pre-sale for those shows begins on Thursday, February 23rd (use code CHORUS).

Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets to all of The Chicks’ upcoming shows via Stubhub.

The Chicks’ last album was 2020’s Gaslighter. Ahead of the tour, the group will perform at Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concert and play a six-night residency in Las Vegas. Grab your seats here.

The Chicks 2023 Tour Dates:

04/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Willie Nelson 90

05/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater

05/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater

05/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater

05/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater

05/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater

06/20 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum *

06/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena *

06/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *

06/27 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle *

06/28 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Arena *

06/30 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena *

07/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena *

07/04 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena *

07/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center ^

07/22 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena ^

07/25 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center ^

07/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

07/29 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena ^

07/30 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex ^

08/02 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

08/03 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts ^

08/05 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

08/06 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^

08/10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium #

08/11 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC #

08/13 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater ^

08/16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #

08/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena #

08/19 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa Fairgrounds #

08/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair ^

08/26 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center Arena #

08/29 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center #

08/30 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena #

09/01 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center #

09/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

09/07 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

09/08 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

09/10 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre *

09/12 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *

09/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre *

09/16 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens *

09/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

* = w/ Maren Morris

# = w/ Ben Harper

^ = w/ Wild Rivers