Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Damned Announce New Album Darkadelic, Unveil Single “The Invisible Man”: Stream

The legendary goth-punk band's 12th studio LP will arrive on April 28th

Advertisement
The Damned new album 2023
The Damned, photo by Raymond Ahner
February 3, 2023 | 10:57am ET

    Legendary goth-punkers The Damned have announced a new album titled Darkadelic. In advance of its April 28th release date, the band has unleashed the first single, “The Invisible Man.”

    Darkadelic marks The Damned’s first album since 2018’s Evil Spirits, and 12th studio LP overall. The UK band still features original members Dave Vanian (vocals) and Captain Sensible (guitars), who founded the group in 1976. Longtime members Paul Gray (bass) and Monty Oxymoron (keyboards), as well as new drummer William Granville-Taylor, round out the lineup.

    The new album was produced, engineered and mixed by Thomas Mitchener, and mastered by John Davis. It’s available for pre-order on CD, black vinyl, and limited-edition transparent vinyl via The Damned’s webstore.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Damned will kick off a European/UK tour on March 3rd in Paris, and wrap it up on April 20th in London. Tickets are available here.

    A video for “The Invisible Man,” directed by Martin Gooch (who also lensed The Damned’s concert film A Night of a Thousand Vampires), can be seen below, along with the artwork and tracklist for Darkadelic.

    Darkadelic Artwork:

    The Damned Darkadelic album cover

    Darkadelic Tracklist:
    01. The Invisible Man
    02. Bad Weather Girl
    03. You’re Gonna Realise
    04. Beware of the Clown
    05. Western Promise
    06. Wake the Dead
    07. Follow Me
    08. Motorcyle Man
    09. Girl I’ll Stop at Nothing
    10. Leader of the Gang
    11. From Your Lips
    12. Roderick

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

slipknot bone church stream

Slipknot Unveil Broody New Song "Bone Church": Stream

February 2, 2023

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Announce New Double Album V, Share "Layla": Stream

February 2, 2023

Black Belt Eagle Scout Spring 2023 North American Tour Spaces new song video stream

Black Belt Eagle Scout Announces Spring 2023 Tour, Shares "Spaces": Stream

February 2, 2023

honky chateau elton john reissue 50th anniversary classic rock pop music news

Elton John Announces Honky Château 50th Anniversary Edition

February 1, 2023

Thrice 2023 tour

Thrice to Celebrate The Artist in the Ambulance with 20th Anniversary Tour

February 1, 2023

logic highlife kevin smith music video clerks watch stream

Clerks Cast Stars in Kevin Smith-Directed Music Video for Logic's "Highlife": Watch

February 1, 2023

lettuce talib kweli didn't you origins count basie tribute ep song video stream

Lettuce Break Down Origins of New Talib Kweli Collaboration "Didn't You": Exclusive

February 1, 2023

neutral milk hotel everything is

Neutral Milk Hotel Unveil Extended Everything Is EP, Other Demos: Stream

February 1, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Damned Announce New Album Darkadelic, Unveil Single "The Invisible Man": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter