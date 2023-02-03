Legendary goth-punkers The Damned have announced a new album titled Darkadelic. In advance of its April 28th release date, the band has unleashed the first single, “The Invisible Man.”

Darkadelic marks The Damned’s first album since 2018’s Evil Spirits, and 12th studio LP overall. The UK band still features original members Dave Vanian (vocals) and Captain Sensible (guitars), who founded the group in 1976. Longtime members Paul Gray (bass) and Monty Oxymoron (keyboards), as well as new drummer William Granville-Taylor, round out the lineup.

The new album was produced, engineered and mixed by Thomas Mitchener, and mastered by John Davis. It’s available for pre-order on CD, black vinyl, and limited-edition transparent vinyl via The Damned’s webstore.

The Damned will kick off a European/UK tour on March 3rd in Paris, and wrap it up on April 20th in London. Tickets are available here.

A video for “The Invisible Man,” directed by Martin Gooch (who also lensed The Damned’s concert film A Night of a Thousand Vampires), can be seen below, along with the artwork and tracklist for Darkadelic.

Darkadelic Artwork:

Darkadelic Tracklist:

01. The Invisible Man

02. Bad Weather Girl

03. You’re Gonna Realise

04. Beware of the Clown

05. Western Promise

06. Wake the Dead

07. Follow Me

08. Motorcyle Man

09. Girl I’ll Stop at Nothing

10. Leader of the Gang

11. From Your Lips

12. Roderick