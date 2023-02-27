The Flaming Lips to Perform Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots on Newly Announced Tour

The Flaming Lips will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots by performing the album in full on an upcoming run of US tour dates.

Beginning in May, The Flaming Lips will stage performances of the album in Brooklyn, Cleveland, St. Louis, Portland, Los Angeles, Seattle, and more. These new shows are in addition to previously announced festival gigs at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees and Boston Calling, as well as a run of career-spanning west coast shows taking place through early March. Check out the band’s full tour schedule below.

Tickets for The Flaming Lips’ newly announced shows go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video

Tickets for all of the band’s other upcoming tour dates are available now via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne recently spoke to Consequence about 20 years of Yoshimi and the time Jack White gave him a fiber-optic Jesus at a Beck show. Revisit the conversation here.

Along with the upcoming tour, The Flaming Lips have several archival releases on the way: two sought-after fan favorite EPs, Fight Test and Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell, will be pressed on limited-edition vinyl for the first time on March 17th. Then on April 14th, their 20th anniversary edition of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots will be released as a 5xLP box set.

Advertisement

The Flaming Lips 2023 Tour Dates:

02/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

03/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

03/03 — Stateline, NV @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe *

03/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

03/06 — Del Mar, CA @ The Sound – Del Mar Fairgrounds *

03/07 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues *

03/09 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *

04/25 – London, UK @ Troxy ^

04/28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo ^

05/29 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo ^

05/05 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed ^

05/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival ^

05/08 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore ^

05/10 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre ^

05/11 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

05/12-13 – Live Oak, FL @ Echoland Music Festival ^

05/25 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

05/27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling ^

06/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre ^

06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Aragon Theater ^

06/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater ^

06/16 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse ^

06/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater ^

08/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater ^

08/22 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square ^

08/23 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo ^

08/25 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheatre ^

* = An Evening With…

^ = Full performance of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots