Michael Keaton Returns as Batman in New Trailer for The Flash: Watch

The Ezra Miller-starring blockbuster arrives on June 16th

the flash trailer batman michael keaton watch
The Flash (Warner Bros.)
February 12, 2023 | 6:35pm ET

    In the new trailer for The Flash, Ezra Miler’s titular character attempts to travel back in time to prevent his mother’s murder. Instead, he ends up wreaking havoc on the timeline — reintroducing Michael Keaton’s version of Batman in the process.

    The “Flashpoint” storyline adaptation sees Miller’s Barry Allen use his powers to save Nora Allen (played by Maribel Verdú), leading to a ripple effect across the timeline. In an attempt to set things right, he’s forced to recruit superheroes from disparate realities. There’s an alternate version of Flash (played by Miller themself), the aforementioned return of Keaton as the ’90s version of Batman, and the debut of Sasha Calle as Batgirl.

    Together with Ben Affleck’s Batman, they must face Michael Shannon’s General Zod, who returns from 2013’s Man of Steel.

    The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti from a screenplay penned by Christina Hodson. The cast also features Ron Livingston as Flash’s dad, Henry, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and Antje Traue as Faora-U, Zod’s second-in-command.

    The trailer arrives after Miller was involved in a series of increasingly disturbing behavior, which included allegations of grooming, charges of disorderly conduct and second-degree assault, and accusations of inappropriate relationships with at least two different children. Despite these incidents, Warner Bros. Discovery stood behind Miller and even called the actor in to film new scenes after being arrested twice in Hawaii.

    Out in theaters on June 16th, The Flash will also serve as one of the last Snyder-Verse films following James Gunn and Peter Safran’s retooling of the DC Universe.

