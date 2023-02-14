The Gaslight Anthem Announce Spring 2023 Tour

The Gaslight Anthem have announced a Spring 2023 tour with Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe on select dates.

After kicking off in Houston on May 1st, the US trek will make stops in Dallas, Nashville, Baltimore, Atlantic City, and more before wrapping up in LaFayette, New York on May 27th. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. An artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 15th (use code tga2023). As tickets are likely to sell out, you can also purchase them via Stubhub.

Advertisement

Last year, The Gaslight Anthem returned to “full time status” as a band with the promise of their sixth LP in the works. That album hasn’t materialized as of yet, but with a tour on the way, it’s a safe bet we’ll be hearing updates sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, 2022 saw Oso Oso release their excellent fourth studio album, Sore Thumb, dedicated to late guitarist Tavish Maloney. Wolfe’s last album was 2021’s Outlier.

The Gaslight Anthem 2023 Tour Dates:

05/01 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston +

05/02 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre *

05/03 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/07 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall ^

05/09 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live +

05/10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live +

05/12 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz +

05/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

05/16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *

05/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! +

05/19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel +

05/20 – Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor +

05/21 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre +

05/23 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre ^

05/25 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center ^

05/26 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount ^

05/27 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards ^

Advertisement

+ = w/ Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe

^ = w/ Oso Oso

* = w/ Emily Wolfe