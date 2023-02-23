The Grinch will continue his yuletide pillaging, without original author Dr. Seuss, in the upcoming sequel book, How The Grinch Lost Christmas! The follow-up to the 1957 Christmas classic, How The Grinch Stole Christmas!, will be released on September 5th via Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children’s Books.

The new Christmas caper was written by Alastair Heim and illustrated by Aristides Ruiz, who both have worked on Dr. Seuss projects previously: The former has penned several Beginner’s Books stories since 2020, while the latter has been a contributor to the Cat in the Hat Learning Library series for over two decades. Ruiz told The Associated Press that the new project was an “awesome responsibility” and he “jumped at the chance only to find that it was difficult and daunting to approach adding to or expanding such an esteemed and treasured part of the American Christmas canon.”

The Grinch sequel book takes place one year after the titular Mean One’s thrice-sized heart enlargement in the first book’s finale, and confirms that his cheery change-of-heart on Christmas by Cindy-Lou Who was a permanent success. However, he struggles to remember the holiday’s true meaning as he pursues Who-ville’s coveted Christmas Crown by decorating the most elaborate Christmas tree. “Oh, the Whomanity!”

Though some may criticize Seuss Enterprises’ decision to revisit one of the late author’s most cherished characters, especially since the story is not based on any prior notes or manuscript from the creator, The Grinch has never really been able to find his solitary peace on Mount Crumpit. Aside from the 1966 animated film that airs annually around the holidays and the live-action adaptation starring Jim Carrey in 2000, the book has received recent updates of varying success in the 2018 animated remake with Benedict Cumberbatch and 2022’s slasher flick, The Mean One.

How The Grinch Lost Christmas! is available for pre-order here.

How The Grinch Lost Christmas! Artwork:



