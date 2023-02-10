Mongolian folk-metal act The HU have released a new version of their 2022 song “This Is Mongol,” featuring guest singer William DuVall of Alice in Chains. The updated track, dubbed “This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls),” further highlights the track’s original message of “promoting Mongolian culture and empowering environmental awareness,” according by adding English-translated lyrics sung by DuVall, and a chanting chorus.

“Hey, We are warrior souls, rolling like a river of fire / We are warrior souls, running down the dragon to slay / This is our way (This is our way),” sings DuVall.

In addition to the new track, The HU have unleashed the official music video for “This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls).” The clip was co-directed by Michael Lombardi, the co-producer and lead actor of the 2022 horror film, The Retaliators, in which members of The HU appear. The Retaliators is out now on Blu-Ray via Better Noise Films.

Advertisement

Related Video

“We are so excited to be performing our single, ‘This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls),’ with William DuVall,” The HU tovshuur player and backing vocalist Temka said in a statement. “He’s not only an amazing vocalist but also has unique rhythm and technique to his performance, and his style matches our energy and our throat singing. The song is about the warrior souls that are within us, and its purpose is to inspire you and awaken your soul. We hope everyone enjoys this piece of art.”

DuVall added, “It was such an exciting and fulfilling challenge to write and produce something that remained true to The HU’s sensibilities while also resonating with my own. ‘Warrior Souls’ is a testament to the fact that, no matter where we come from, in the end, we all want the same things-to prosper in our own time despite the odds arrayed against us, making previous generations proud and leaving a worthy legacy for the future. I’m honored by this collaboration and very proud of the result.”

Meanwhile, Lombardi stated, “I had the immense pleasure of working with The HU in the feature film The Retaliators. Their contributions ranged from acting, songs appearing in the film and also on The Retaliators soundtrack. On their track, ‘This Is Mongol,’ their lyrics encompass a proud declaration of possessing a warrior spirit. The HU believe we all have the warrior spirit within us. Through inspiring with their hearts and courage, they awaken that warrior spirit in all of us. I have witnessed that the messages in their music are a total reflection of how they live and how they tackle their artistic process. The HU approach their craft with professionalism, courage–and with infectious energy.”

Advertisement

The original version of “This Is Mongol” appears on The HU’s latest album, Black Thunder, which arrived this past September.

In other news, The HU will be performing their first-ever virtual concert in the metaverse on March 3 in partnership with ARD Financial Group (ARD). Tickets will go on-sale Monday (February 13th) here. A release promises “a virtual world created by Metaforse that highlights the The HU’s home country of Mongolia and its traditions and cultural importance of which the band have shared throughout their music by utilizing traditional instrumentation, throat singing and singing entirely in the Mongolian language with their self-appointed brand of ‘hunnu rock.'” The release also says to expect new shows to be announced and even new music in the coming weeks.

Watch and listen to The HU’s “This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls)” featuring Alice in Chains’ William DuVall below.

Advertisement

“This is Mongol (Warrior Souls)” Artwork: