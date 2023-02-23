Aerosmith’s Joe Perry Announces Spring 2023 US Tour

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has announced an April 2023 US tour with his solo act The Joe Perry Project.

Dates kick off April 15th in Mashantucket, Connecticut, followed by shows in Boston (April 16th) and New York City (April 18th). Perry will then make two Chicago-area appearances in Des Plaines and St. Charles, Illinois (April 20th and 21st, respectively), before a final concert in Los Angeles on April 26th.

Ticket pre-sales for the Connecticut and Boston shows are ongoing via Ticketmaster. Additional ticket information and VIP packages are available via Joe Perry’s website. Alternatively, you can pick up tickets to sold-out gigs via StubHub.

Perry’s touring lineup includes Gary Cherone (Extreme, ex-Van Halen) on lead vocals, Aerosmith backup singer Buck Johnson on keyboards and vocals, drummer Jason Sutter (Cher, Chris Cornell), and original JPP bassist David Hull.

Perry formed the project in 1979 when he temporarily stepped away from Aerosmith. He would go on to release three studio albums under the JPP name — including the fan favorite Let the Music Do the Talking in 1980 — before reuniting with Aerosmith in 1985.

Below you can see the full list of The Joe Perry Project’s April 2023 tour dates. Get tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

The Joe Perry Project’s 2023 US Tour Dates:

04/15 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

04/16 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues

04/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/20 – Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theatre

04/21 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

04/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo