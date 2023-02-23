Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Aerosmith’s Joe Perry Announces Spring 2023 US Tour

The Aerosmith axeman is heading out for six dates with his Joe Perry Project

Advertisement
joe perry project tour
Joe Perry, photo by Amy Harris
February 23, 2023 | 11:03am ET

    Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has announced an April 2023 US tour with his solo act The Joe Perry Project.

    Dates kick off April 15th in Mashantucket, Connecticut, followed by shows in Boston (April 16th) and New York City (April 18th). Perry will then make two Chicago-area appearances in Des Plaines and St. Charles, Illinois (April 20th and 21st, respectively), before a final concert in Los Angeles on April 26th.

    Ticket pre-sales for the Connecticut and Boston shows are ongoing via Ticketmaster. Additional ticket information and VIP packages are available via Joe Perry’s website. Alternatively, you can pick up tickets to sold-out gigs via StubHub.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Perry’s touring lineup includes Gary Cherone (Extreme, ex-Van Halen) on lead vocals, Aerosmith backup singer Buck Johnson on keyboards and vocals, drummer Jason Sutter (Cher, Chris Cornell), and original JPP bassist David Hull.

    Perry formed the project in 1979 when he temporarily stepped away from Aerosmith. He would go on to release three studio albums under the JPP name — including the fan favorite Let the Music Do the Talking in 1980 — before reuniting with Aerosmith in 1985.

    Below you can see the full list of The Joe Perry Project’s April 2023 tour dates. Get tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    Advertisement

    The Joe Perry Project’s 2023 US Tour Dates:
    04/15 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
    04/16 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues
    04/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    04/20 – Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theatre
    04/21 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre
    04/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Advertisement

Latest Stories

pentatonix 2023 north american tour

How to Get Tickets to Pentatonix's 2023 North American Tour

February 21, 2023

graham nash now

Graham Nash Announces New Album Now, 2023 Tour Dates

February 21, 2023

How to Get Tickets to TWICE's 2023 World Tour

February 21, 2023

The Revivalists 2023 tour dates Band of Horses The Head and The Heart

The Revivalists Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour with Band of Horses

February 21, 2023

sza tickets 2023 how to buy pre-sale date pop music news

How to Get Tickets to SZA's 2023 Tour

February 21, 2023

moonspell 30th anniversary tour

Moonspell Announce 2023 North American 30th Anniversary Tour

February 21, 2023

father john misty head and the heart 2023 co-headlining tour dates tickets

Father John Misty and The Head and The Heart Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

February 21, 2023

jason isbell death wish weathervanes 400 unit folk rock americana alternative music news listen stream pre order tracklist artwork tour dates

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit Announce New Album Weathervanes, Share "Death Wish": Stream

February 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces Spring 2023 US Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter