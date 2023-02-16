The Kinks Ask Elon Musk to “Please Stop [Twitter] Putting Warnings” on Their Music

Legendary guitarist Dave Davies implored Twitter owner Elon Musk to “please stop putting warnings” on all of The Kinks posts, noting it is “a brand name” and not, as Twitter keeps labeling it, “sensitive content.”

Davies co-founded The Kinks with his brother Ray in 1963, and they are now a lifetime removed from being photographed wearing black leather and holding whips. But while the band is fondly remembered for timeless melodies and sharp observational writing, their provocative name continues to agitate the algorithms.

“Dear @elonmusk would @Twitter please stop putting warnings on everything from ‘the Kinks’. We are just trying to promote our Kinks music,” Davies, 76, wrote on Twitter. He included a screenshot of a label that read, “We put a warning on this Tweet because it might have sensitive content.”

“The Kinks are a brand name,” Davies added. “We have been called The Kinks since 1963.”

The Kinks were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and disbanded in 1996. In 2019, the Davies brothers announced their “intention” to make a new Kinks album, and in a 2021 interview with the Washington Post, Dave Davies suggested that while they were not close to completion, it “could still happen.”

As for Musk, he seems to be focused about other aspects of Twitter, specifically the number of likes his own tweets are getting. According to a Platformer report, Musk called an all-hands meeting of engineers after he got fewer impressions for a Super Bowl tweet than President Joe Biden, with the result that Twitter’s “For You” algorithm began to aggressively promote Musk’s posts.