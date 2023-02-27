Menu
The Last of Us Drops Massive Season 1 Soundtrack: Stream

Including Nick Offerman's version of Linda Ronstadt's "Long Long Time"

The Last of Us (HBO)
February 27, 2023 | 9:58am ET

    HBO’s latest hit series The Last of Us now officially has a soundtrack for its first season, a massive, 66-song compilation of all the music scoring the post-apocalyptic tale. Check it out below.

    After working on the original The Last of Us video game, composer Gustavo Santaolalla returns for the HBO series, joined by fellow artist David Fleming. In an upcoming interview with Consequence, Santaolalla describes his approach to the soundtrack, saying, “The process of adapting, it was more in a way like craftwork than actually a new creation, because the themes were there, those things are there, like the characters, it wasn’t about creating a new job, it wasn’t about finding what is interesting. For example, in seeing how Pascal and Bella, they’re different than the actors that played the voices, but at the same time, they keep the soul of the characters intact.”

    While the OST is mostly comprised of Santaolalla and Fleming’s compositions, fans will be excited to hear that the show’s version of Linda Ronstadt’s “Long Long Time” — sung by Nick Offerman in the breakout third episode — also appears on the album.

    Music has been a key part of Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann’s already-renewed series, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as survivors of a fungal plague that has turned most humans into zombie-like threats. Revisit our feature on the pop music that helps The Last of Us tell its story beyond Santaolalla and Fleming’s score.

    The Last of Us Soundtrack Artwork:
    The Last of Us OST Artwork

    The Last of Us Soundtrack Tracklist:
    01. The Last of Us – Gustavo Santaolalla
    02. Reflections – Gustavo Santaolalla
    03. Get Out – David Fleming
    04. All Gone – Gustavo Santaolalla
    05. The Quarantine Zone – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley
    06. Don’t Look – David Fleming
    07. Forsaken – Gustavo Santaolalla
    08. Breaching the Wall – David Fleming
    09. Cargo – Gustavo Santaolalla, Jake Staley & Juan Luqui
    10. Radio Silence – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
    11. Hope – Gustavo Santaolalla
    12. Greater Purpose – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley
    13. Haven – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
    14. Set Everything Right – Gustavo Santaolalla
    15. Hive Mind – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley
    16. Resolve – Gustavo Santaolalla
    17. Shortcut – David Fleming
    18. The Swarm – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
    19. Invited – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
    20. Long Long Time – Nick Offerman
    21. There Is No Girl – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
    22. It Can’t Last (Sunset) – Gustavo Santaolalla
    23. Raiders – David Fleming
    24. Longing – Gustavo Santaolalla
    25. All Gone (Affliction) – Gustavo Santaolalla
    26. Surveillance – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley
    27. Vanishing Grace – Gustavo Santaolalla
    28. All Gone (Purpose) – Gustavo Santaolalla
    29. Stockpile – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
    30. All Gone (Isolation) – Gustavo Santaolalla
    31. Salvation – Gustavo Santaolalla
    32. Warning Signs – David Fleming
    33. The Last of Us (Prevail) – Gustavo Santaolalla
    34. All Gone (Reunion) – Gustavo Santaolalla
    35. Bravery – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
    36. Subterranean – David Fleming
    37. Murals – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
    38. Endure – David Fleming
    39. Survive – David Fleming
    40. A Great Man – Gustavo Santaolalla
    41. All Gone (Promise) – Gustavo Santaolalla
    42. All Gone (Flashbacks) – Gustavo Santaolalla
    43. The Last of Us (Protection) – Gustavo Santaolalla
    44. Never Let Me Down Again – Jessica Mazin
    45. Left Behind (Together) – Gustavo Santaolalla
    46. Fleeting – Gustavo Santaolalla
    47. Vanishing Grace (Devotion) – Gustavo Santaolalla
    48. Vanishing Grace (Radiant) – Gustavo Santaolalla
    49. Refuge – Gustavo Santaolalla
    50. The Choice – Gustavo Santaolalla
    51. Left Behind – Gustavo Santaolalla
    52. All Gone (Embrace) – Gustavo Santaolalla
    53. Collateral – Gustavo Santaolalla
    54. Resolve (Isolation) – Gustavo Santaolalla
    55. Complications – David Fleming
    56. Uncertain Course – Gustavo Santaolalla
    57. Breathless – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley
    58. Unbroken – Gustavo Santaolalla
    59. All Gone (Elegy) – Gustavo Santaolalla
    60. Wounds – Gustavo Santaolalla
    61. Safe Surrender – David Fleming
    62. The Last of Us (Vengeance) – Gustavo Santaolalla
    63. All Gone (In Vain) – Gustavo Santaolalla
    64. All Gone (Ephemeral) – Gustavo Santaolalla
    65. The Settlement – Gustavo Santaolalla
    66. The Path – Gustavo Santaolalla

Artists

