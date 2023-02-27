The Last of Us Drops Massive Season 1 Soundtrack: Stream

HBO’s latest hit series The Last of Us now officially has a soundtrack for its first season, a massive, 66-song compilation of all the music scoring the post-apocalyptic tale. Check it out below.

After working on the original The Last of Us video game, composer Gustavo Santaolalla returns for the HBO series, joined by fellow artist David Fleming. In an upcoming interview with Consequence, Santaolalla describes his approach to the soundtrack, saying, “The process of adapting, it was more in a way like craftwork than actually a new creation, because the themes were there, those things are there, like the characters, it wasn’t about creating a new job, it wasn’t about finding what is interesting. For example, in seeing how Pascal and Bella, they’re different than the actors that played the voices, but at the same time, they keep the soul of the characters intact.”

While the OST is mostly comprised of Santaolalla and Fleming’s compositions, fans will be excited to hear that the show’s version of Linda Ronstadt’s “Long Long Time” — sung by Nick Offerman in the breakout third episode — also appears on the album.

Music has been a key part of Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann’s already-renewed series, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as survivors of a fungal plague that has turned most humans into zombie-like threats. Revisit our feature on the pop music that helps The Last of Us tell its story beyond Santaolalla and Fleming’s score.

The Last of Us Soundtrack Artwork:



The Last of Us Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. The Last of Us – Gustavo Santaolalla

02. Reflections – Gustavo Santaolalla

03. Get Out – David Fleming

04. All Gone – Gustavo Santaolalla

05. The Quarantine Zone – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley

06. Don’t Look – David Fleming

07. Forsaken – Gustavo Santaolalla

08. Breaching the Wall – David Fleming

09. Cargo – Gustavo Santaolalla, Jake Staley & Juan Luqui

10. Radio Silence – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui

11. Hope – Gustavo Santaolalla

12. Greater Purpose – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley

13. Haven – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui

14. Set Everything Right – Gustavo Santaolalla

15. Hive Mind – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley

16. Resolve – Gustavo Santaolalla

17. Shortcut – David Fleming

18. The Swarm – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui

19. Invited – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui

20. Long Long Time – Nick Offerman

21. There Is No Girl – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui

22. It Can’t Last (Sunset) – Gustavo Santaolalla

23. Raiders – David Fleming

24. Longing – Gustavo Santaolalla

25. All Gone (Affliction) – Gustavo Santaolalla

26. Surveillance – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley

27. Vanishing Grace – Gustavo Santaolalla

28. All Gone (Purpose) – Gustavo Santaolalla

29. Stockpile – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui

30. All Gone (Isolation) – Gustavo Santaolalla

31. Salvation – Gustavo Santaolalla

32. Warning Signs – David Fleming

33. The Last of Us (Prevail) – Gustavo Santaolalla

34. All Gone (Reunion) – Gustavo Santaolalla

35. Bravery – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui

36. Subterranean – David Fleming

37. Murals – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui

38. Endure – David Fleming

39. Survive – David Fleming

40. A Great Man – Gustavo Santaolalla

41. All Gone (Promise) – Gustavo Santaolalla

42. All Gone (Flashbacks) – Gustavo Santaolalla

43. The Last of Us (Protection) – Gustavo Santaolalla

44. Never Let Me Down Again – Jessica Mazin

45. Left Behind (Together) – Gustavo Santaolalla

46. Fleeting – Gustavo Santaolalla

47. Vanishing Grace (Devotion) – Gustavo Santaolalla

48. Vanishing Grace (Radiant) – Gustavo Santaolalla

49. Refuge – Gustavo Santaolalla

50. The Choice – Gustavo Santaolalla

51. Left Behind – Gustavo Santaolalla

52. All Gone (Embrace) – Gustavo Santaolalla

53. Collateral – Gustavo Santaolalla

54. Resolve (Isolation) – Gustavo Santaolalla

55. Complications – David Fleming

56. Uncertain Course – Gustavo Santaolalla

57. Breathless – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley

58. Unbroken – Gustavo Santaolalla

59. All Gone (Elegy) – Gustavo Santaolalla

60. Wounds – Gustavo Santaolalla

61. Safe Surrender – David Fleming

62. The Last of Us (Vengeance) – Gustavo Santaolalla

63. All Gone (In Vain) – Gustavo Santaolalla

64. All Gone (Ephemeral) – Gustavo Santaolalla

65. The Settlement – Gustavo Santaolalla

66. The Path – Gustavo Santaolalla

