The Last of Us Drops Massive Season 1 Soundtrack: Stream

HBO’s latest hit series The Last of Us now officially has a soundtrack for its first season, a massive, 66-song compilation of all the music scoring the post-apocalyptic tale. Check it out below.
After working on the original The Last of Us video game, composer Gustavo Santaolalla returns for the HBO series, joined by fellow artist David Fleming. In an upcoming interview with Consequence, Santaolalla describes his approach to the soundtrack, saying, “The process of adapting, it was more in a way like craftwork than actually a new creation, because the themes were there, those things are there, like the characters, it wasn’t about creating a new job, it wasn’t about finding what is interesting. For example, in seeing how Pascal and Bella, they’re different than the actors that played the voices, but at the same time, they keep the soul of the characters intact.”
While the OST is mostly comprised of Santaolalla and Fleming’s compositions, fans will be excited to hear that the show’s version of Linda Ronstadt’s “Long Long Time” — sung by Nick Offerman in the breakout third episode — also appears on the album.
Music has been a key part of Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann’s already-renewed series, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as survivors of a fungal plague that has turned most humans into zombie-like threats. Revisit our feature on the pop music that helps The Last of Us tell its story beyond Santaolalla and Fleming’s score.
The Last of Us Soundtrack Artwork:
The Last of Us Soundtrack Tracklist:
01. The Last of Us – Gustavo Santaolalla
02. Reflections – Gustavo Santaolalla
03. Get Out – David Fleming
04. All Gone – Gustavo Santaolalla
05. The Quarantine Zone – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley
06. Don’t Look – David Fleming
07. Forsaken – Gustavo Santaolalla
08. Breaching the Wall – David Fleming
09. Cargo – Gustavo Santaolalla, Jake Staley & Juan Luqui
10. Radio Silence – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
11. Hope – Gustavo Santaolalla
12. Greater Purpose – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley
13. Haven – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
14. Set Everything Right – Gustavo Santaolalla
15. Hive Mind – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley
16. Resolve – Gustavo Santaolalla
17. Shortcut – David Fleming
18. The Swarm – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
19. Invited – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
20. Long Long Time – Nick Offerman
21. There Is No Girl – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
22. It Can’t Last (Sunset) – Gustavo Santaolalla
23. Raiders – David Fleming
24. Longing – Gustavo Santaolalla
25. All Gone (Affliction) – Gustavo Santaolalla
26. Surveillance – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley
27. Vanishing Grace – Gustavo Santaolalla
28. All Gone (Purpose) – Gustavo Santaolalla
29. Stockpile – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
30. All Gone (Isolation) – Gustavo Santaolalla
31. Salvation – Gustavo Santaolalla
32. Warning Signs – David Fleming
33. The Last of Us (Prevail) – Gustavo Santaolalla
34. All Gone (Reunion) – Gustavo Santaolalla
35. Bravery – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
36. Subterranean – David Fleming
37. Murals – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui
38. Endure – David Fleming
39. Survive – David Fleming
40. A Great Man – Gustavo Santaolalla
41. All Gone (Promise) – Gustavo Santaolalla
42. All Gone (Flashbacks) – Gustavo Santaolalla
43. The Last of Us (Protection) – Gustavo Santaolalla
44. Never Let Me Down Again – Jessica Mazin
45. Left Behind (Together) – Gustavo Santaolalla
46. Fleeting – Gustavo Santaolalla
47. Vanishing Grace (Devotion) – Gustavo Santaolalla
48. Vanishing Grace (Radiant) – Gustavo Santaolalla
49. Refuge – Gustavo Santaolalla
50. The Choice – Gustavo Santaolalla
51. Left Behind – Gustavo Santaolalla
52. All Gone (Embrace) – Gustavo Santaolalla
53. Collateral – Gustavo Santaolalla
54. Resolve (Isolation) – Gustavo Santaolalla
55. Complications – David Fleming
56. Uncertain Course – Gustavo Santaolalla
57. Breathless – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley
58. Unbroken – Gustavo Santaolalla
59. All Gone (Elegy) – Gustavo Santaolalla
60. Wounds – Gustavo Santaolalla
61. Safe Surrender – David Fleming
62. The Last of Us (Vengeance) – Gustavo Santaolalla
63. All Gone (In Vain) – Gustavo Santaolalla
64. All Gone (Ephemeral) – Gustavo Santaolalla
65. The Settlement – Gustavo Santaolalla
66. The Path – Gustavo Santaolalla