The Lemon Twigs Announce New Album Everything Harmony, Share “Any Time of Day”: Stream

Plus, 2023 tour dates

The Lemon Twigs, photo by Stephanie Pia
February 13, 2023 | 1:37pm ET

    Brian and Michael D’Addario, the brother duo known better as The Lemon Twigs, have today announced their upcoming fourth album Everything Harmony. Ahead of its release on May 5th via Captured Tracks, the band have also unveiled the single “Any Time of Day” as well as a run of 2023 tour dates.

    Taking sonic inspiration from “the likes of Simon & Garfunkel, Arthur Russell, and Moondog,” The Lemon Twigs wrote, recorded, produced, and engineered Everything Harmony all by themselves between New York City and San Francisco. A press release describes the record as shifting “between moments of depression and isolation and episodes of dizzying euphoria.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

    “Any Time of Day” especially lets joy and desperation co-mingle, its lyrics spurred by an unfortunate business/legal kerfuffle: “We were hired to write material and act in an interactive TV show about an imaginary ’70s brother band,” the band says in a statement. “We wrote a bunch of KISS type songs for the soundtrack plus this one. This one wasn’t quite right for the show, so we held it back. For a month in 2019, we filmed all eight episodes. In the fallout of a high profile lawsuit taken by the company against Quibi, the show was shelved and remains on someone’s hard drive if not completely erased to save space. The song’s about the cyclical nature of life. Everything goes on and on. Out with the old, in with the new!”

    The Lemon Twigs’ tour begins on March 18th in Atlanta, hitting major cities across North America before heading off to Europe, where the tour will conclude in London on June 1st. General on-sale for tickets begins this Friday, February 17th, with select pre-sales beginning today at certain venues (use our code CHORUS) via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, tickets are available via StubHub.

    Watch the retro music video for “Any Time of Day” below, and then keep scrolling to see the details for Everything Harmony as well as The Lemon Twigs’ 2023 tour dates.

    The Lemon Twigs also shared the single “Corner of My Eye” earlier this year.” Their last album was 2020’s Songs for the General Public, and since then, they’ve covered Daniel Johnston’s “Scuttle Butt” for a livestream tribute and supported Bleachers on their 2022 tour.

    Everything Harmony Artwork:

    Everything Harmony Tracklist:
    01. When Winter Comes Around
    02. In My Head
    03. Corner Of My Eye
    04. Any Time of Day
    05. What You Were Doing
    06. I Don’t Belong to Me
    07. Every Day Is the Worst Day Of My Life
    08. What Happens to A Heart
    09. Still It’s Not Enough
    10. Born to Be Lonely
    11. Ghost Run Free
    12. Everything Harmony
    13. New to Me

    The Lemon Twigs 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    04/19 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
    04/21 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co
    04/22 – Austin, TX @ 3Ten ACL Live
    04/25 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
    04/27 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
    04/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
    04/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    05/01 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
    05/02 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
    05/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    05/06 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
    05/07 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
    05/09 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
    05/10 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
    05/12 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
    05/13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    05/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival
    05/21 – Lille, FR @ Le Grand Mix
    05/23 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
    05/24 – Nancy, FR @ L’Autre Canal
    05/25 – Paris, FR @ La Trianon
    05/27 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
    05/28 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
    05/29 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
    05/31 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
    06/01 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

