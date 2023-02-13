The Lemon Twigs Announce New Album Everything Harmony, Share “Any Time of Day”: Stream

Brian and Michael D’Addario, the brother duo known better as The Lemon Twigs, have today announced their upcoming fourth album Everything Harmony. Ahead of its release on May 5th via Captured Tracks, the band have also unveiled the single “Any Time of Day” as well as a run of 2023 tour dates.

Taking sonic inspiration from “the likes of Simon & Garfunkel, Arthur Russell, and Moondog,” The Lemon Twigs wrote, recorded, produced, and engineered Everything Harmony all by themselves between New York City and San Francisco. A press release describes the record as shifting “between moments of depression and isolation and episodes of dizzying euphoria.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

“Any Time of Day” especially lets joy and desperation co-mingle, its lyrics spurred by an unfortunate business/legal kerfuffle: “We were hired to write material and act in an interactive TV show about an imaginary ’70s brother band,” the band says in a statement. “We wrote a bunch of KISS type songs for the soundtrack plus this one. This one wasn’t quite right for the show, so we held it back. For a month in 2019, we filmed all eight episodes. In the fallout of a high profile lawsuit taken by the company against Quibi, the show was shelved and remains on someone’s hard drive if not completely erased to save space. The song’s about the cyclical nature of life. Everything goes on and on. Out with the old, in with the new!”

The Lemon Twigs’ tour begins on March 18th in Atlanta, hitting major cities across North America before heading off to Europe, where the tour will conclude in London on June 1st. General on-sale for tickets begins this Friday, February 17th, with select pre-sales beginning today at certain venues (use our code CHORUS) via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, tickets are available via StubHub.

Watch the retro music video for “Any Time of Day” below, and then keep scrolling to see the details for Everything Harmony as well as The Lemon Twigs’ 2023 tour dates.

The Lemon Twigs also shared the single “Corner of My Eye” earlier this year.” Their last album was 2020’s Songs for the General Public, and since then, they’ve covered Daniel Johnston’s “Scuttle Butt” for a livestream tribute and supported Bleachers on their 2022 tour.

Everything Harmony Artwork:

Everything Harmony Tracklist:

01. When Winter Comes Around

02. In My Head

03. Corner Of My Eye

04. Any Time of Day

05. What You Were Doing

06. I Don’t Belong to Me

07. Every Day Is the Worst Day Of My Life

08. What Happens to A Heart

09. Still It’s Not Enough

10. Born to Be Lonely

11. Ghost Run Free

12. Everything Harmony

13. New to Me

The Lemon Twigs 2023 Tour Dates:

04/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/19 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/21 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co

04/22 – Austin, TX @ 3Ten ACL Live

04/25 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

04/27 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

04/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

04/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

05/01 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

05/02 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

05/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

05/06 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

05/07 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

05/09 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

05/10 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

05/12 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

05/13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

05/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival

05/21 – Lille, FR @ Le Grand Mix

05/23 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

05/24 – Nancy, FR @ L’Autre Canal

05/25 – Paris, FR @ La Trianon

05/27 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

05/28 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

05/29 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

05/31 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

06/01 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom