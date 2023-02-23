Menu
The National Share New Single “New Order T-Shirt”: Stream

From the band's upcoming album First Two Pages of Frankenstein

The National, photo by Josh Goleman
February 23, 2023 | 8:00am ET

    The National have shared the next page in their upcoming album First Two Pages of Frankenstein today with the new single “New Order T-Shirt.”

    “New Order T-Shirt” begins with a more traditional, folksy sound that might call to mind some of The National’s earlier works, gradually building into a passionate guitar ballad that evokes the intensity of memories shared with someone you miss dearly.

    Frontman Matt Berninger brings these bittersweet themes to life with detailed vignettes: “How we wove through the cones walking home/ To the place on Atlantic you shared with your hilarious sister/ Kicking off your black flats, demolished and laughing/ I keep what I can of you.”

    The band’s Aaron Dessner adds in a press release: “To me the line ‘I keep what I can of you’ means something about everyone I’ve ever known or loved. There’s a simplicity to ‘New Order T-Shirt’ that reminds me of our earlier records, but with the full maturity and experience we have now. It feels like a really important song for the future of our band.” 

    Along with “New Order T-Shirt,” The National have also unveiled new merch today in the form of — wait for it — an actual t-shirt they made in collaboration with the band New Order. Check those out over on The National’s webstore.

    Additionally, The National have expanded their upcoming tour with new dates in Chicago, D.C., Philadelphia, Denver, and London. Tickets to all of the band’s upcoming dates are available here.

    First Two Pages of Frankenstein is out April 28th, and it marks The National’s follow-up to 2019’s I Am Easy to Find. They previously shared the lead single “Tropic Morning News.”

    The National 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/18 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre *
    05/19 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre *
    05/20 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre *
    05/21 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre *
    05/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
    05/24 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
    05/26 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival
    05/28 — Napa, CA @ Bottlerock Festival
    05/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
    06/02 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *
    06/03 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *
    06/04 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park *
    06/05 — Burnaby, BC, Canada @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park *
    08/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ~
    08/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ~
    08/03 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl ~
    08/07 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit ~
    08/08 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ~
    08/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ~
    08/11 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ~
    08/12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ~
    08/15 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ~
    08/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ~
    08/18 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    09/21 — Dublin, IRE @ 3 Arena *
    09/23 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena *
    09/24 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena *
    09/26 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace *
    09/27 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace *
    09/29 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^
    09/30 — Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle ^
    10/01 — Munich, DE @ Zenith ^
    10/04 — Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center ^
    10/05 — Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena ^
    10/06 — Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno ^

    * = w/ Soccer Mommy
    ~ = w/ The Beths
    ^ = w/ Bartees Strange

