Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The New Pornographers Share New Single “Angelcover”: Stream

From their forthcoming album Continue as a Guest

Advertisement
the new pornographers angelcover new single indie rock alternative music news listen stream
The New Pornographers, photo by Ebru Yildiz
Follow
February 16, 2023 | 1:07pm ET

    The New Pornographers are gearing up to share their new album Continue as a Guest on March 31st, and they’ve shared another preview of what’s to come today with the single “Angelcover.”

    Driven by an uptempo beat and suspenseful instrumentals, “Angelcover” finds vocalist A.C. Newman wrestling with perfectionism and the challenges of conveying your emotions through a creative medium: “Angels on the edge of my bed, been there half of the night/ Looked around, asked ‘You made this hell yourself? Well it’s real nice,'” goes the track’s tongue-in-cheek first lines.

    “I pictured this one as a weird little George Saunders-esque sketch, a snapshot,” Newman said in a press release. “I found myself a lot more concerned with performance and/or delivery, changing melody and phrasing to get a better performance, less concerned, less precious about the original melody or lyric that I wrote.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Newman continues: “With that in mind, I had the idea of angels visiting me in the night with the message that ‘melody ain’t got nothing on delivery.’ Kind of a fever dream, where feelings take on their own personality and shape.” Listen to “Angelcover” below.

    The New Pornographers previously shared the Continue as a Guest single “Really Really Light.” They’ll promote the record on a 2023 tour, which you can get tickets for over at StubHub.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

pearl jam give way record store day exclusive live album rock alternative music news

Pearl Jam's Elusive Live Album Give Way Getting First Proper Release for Record Store Day

February 16, 2023

fleet foxes shore tour 2023 indie rock folk music news robin pecknold tour dates presale tickets

Fleet Foxes Announce 2023 Tour Dates

February 16, 2023

Janelle Monae Float Seun Kut Egypt 80 new song stream

Janelle Monáe Shares Swaggering NBA All-Star Weekend Anthem "Float": Stream

February 16, 2023

david byrne maggie rogers radio city music hall surprise appearance concert live music news talking heads

David Byrne Makes Surprise Appearance at Maggie Rogers' New York Show: Watch

February 16, 2023

sleep token new album

Sleep Token Announce New Album Take Me Back to Eden, Share "Vore": Stream

February 16, 2023

Tei Shi Bad Premonition EP 2023 tour dates tickets quien te manda single release date stream

Tei Shi Announces BAD PREMONITION EP, Shares New Single and 2023 Tour Dates

February 16, 2023

100 gecs Hollywood Baby single music video stream watch 10000 album tracklist preorder 2023 tour dates tickets

100 gecs Share New Star-Spangled Single "Hollywood Baby": Stream

February 16, 2023

Daisy Jones and the Six teaser trailer Taylor Jenkins Reid amazon prime video Riley Keough

Daisy Jones & the Six Become Rock Legends in New Trailer: Watch

February 15, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The New Pornographers Share New Single "Angelcover": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter