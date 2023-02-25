Ben Gibbard is set to pull double duty on The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie’s 2023 co-headlining tour. During the fall run, the groups will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their respective albums Give Up and Transatlanticism by performing them in full.

Marking the first live performances from The Postal Service in over a decade, the trek will kick off on September 5th in Washington, DC ahead of stops in Boston; New York City; Philadelphia; Seattle; and more. It will wrap in Los Angeles on October 17th.

Tickets for newly announced dates in Texas go on sale March 3rd via Ticketmaster. The rest of the tour’s tickets are currently available to purchase via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Gibbard will be accompanied by Jimmy Tamborello and Jenny Lewis for The Postal Service performances, with Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae, and Jason McGerr filling out the Death Cab lineup.

Warpaint will open the first half of the tour before giving way to The Beths, who will serve as support through the first of three shows at the Hollywood Bowl. Built to Spill and Iron & Wine, respectively, will open the show and third nights at the Hollywood Bowl.

“I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003,” Gibbard said in a statement. “The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

While Death Cab has put out new music as recently as September with their latest album, Asphalt Meadows, The Postal Service have only ever put out one studio LP and a 2014 live album titled Everything Will Change. Revisit our recent interview with Gibbard and Harmer about the latest Death Cab release here.

Prior to their co-headlining tour with The Postal Service, DCFC embark on a previously announced 2023 tour that includes dates in North America and Europe.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to note the additional of shows in Texas, as well as the the tour’s opening acts.

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie 2023 Tour Dates:

09/05 – Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/06 – Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/08 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

09/09 – Kingston, RI @ The Ryan Center

09/10 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

09/12 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

09/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

09/14 – Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/17 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater

09/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #

09/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #

09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center #

09/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory #

09/26 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom #

09/27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom #

09/28 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom #

09/30 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater %

10/01 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre %

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre %

10/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Los Angeles %

10/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena %

10/07 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena %

10/09 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley %

10/10 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley %

10/11 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley %

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl $

# = w/ Warpaint

% = w/ The Beths

^ = w/ Built to Spill

$ = w/ Iron & Wine

Death Cab for Cutie 2023 Tour Dates:

03/01 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique *

03/02 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra *

03/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Grå Hal *

03/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia *

03/07 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene *

03/09 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle *

03/10 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 *

03/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *

03/12 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk *

03/14 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma *

03/15 – Luxembourg, LU @ Atelier *

03/16 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel *

03/18 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City *

03/19 – Dublin, IE @ Bord Gais Energy Theatre *

03/21 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Institute *

03/22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall *

03/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland *

03/25 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo *

03/27 – Brighton, UK @ Dome *

03/29 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall *

05/31 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River Park $

06/02 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall $

06/03 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall $

06/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre $

06/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater $

06/07 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theater $

06/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

06/10 – Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater $

06/12 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre $

06/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

06/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

06/16 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield $

06/17 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater $

# = w/ Yo La Tengo

& = w/ Momma

* = w/ Slow Pulp

$ = w/ Lomelda