The Residents Announce “Faceless Forever” 50th Anniversary Tour

The Residents will embark on their long-awaited “Faceless Forever” 50th anniversary tour this spring.

The North American trek kicks off in Portland, Oregon on March 16th and hits 22 cities including Chicago, New York, and New Orleans. The “Faceless Forever” tour wraps with a three-night stint at San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall from April 17th to 19th. Check out the full live itinerary below.

Tickets are available via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Advertisement

Related Video

The groundbreaking Bay Area group’s latest trek arrives after three years of pandemic-related delays, with an anniversary celebration originally planned for 2020, then subsequently rescheduled to 2021, and later moved to late 2022. As previously planned, the “Faceless Forever” tour will showcase songs from The Residents’ 1978 album Duck Stab as well as their 2020 LP, METAL, MEAT & BONE.

Additionally, each night will feature will feature a screening of the eyeball-laden experimental rockers’ debut feature film, Triple Trouble, which compiles footage from their scrapped avant-garde movie project from the ’70s, Vileness Fats, along with new material directed by longtime collaborator Homer Flynn. After making the rounds in the 2022 festival circuit, fans will be get to feast their eyes on Triple Trouble at every tour stop before The Residents take the stage. It will also be available for viewing via MoMA’s “Virtual Cinema” platform between March 9th and 23rd.

The Residents 2023 Tour Dates:

03/16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03/17 – Seattle, WA @ Fremont Abbey Arts Center

03/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

03/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

03/21 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

03/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar

03/24 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/25 – Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit

03/27 – South Burlington @ Higher Ground

03/28 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

03/30 – New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge

03/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at the Fillmore

04/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

04/02 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

04/05 – New Orleans, LA @ The Broadside

04/07 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler

04/08 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

04/09 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

04/12 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

04/15 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre

04/17 – San Francisco @ Great American Music Hall

04/18 – San Francisco @ Great American Music Hall

04/19 – San Francisco @ Great American Music Hall