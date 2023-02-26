Menu
The Residents Announce “Faceless Forever” 50th Anniversary Tour

The North American trek kicks off after a three-year delay

The Residents, photo courtesy of the band (via Twitter)
February 26, 2023 | 4:52pm ET

    The Residents will embark on their long-awaited “Faceless Forever” 50th anniversary tour this spring.

    The North American trek kicks off in Portland, Oregon on March 16th and hits 22 cities including Chicago, New York, and New Orleans. The “Faceless Forever” tour wraps with a three-night stint at San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall from April 17th to 19th. Check out the full live itinerary below.

    Tickets are available via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    The groundbreaking Bay Area group’s latest trek arrives after three years of pandemic-related delays, with an anniversary celebration originally planned for 2020, then subsequently rescheduled to 2021, and later moved to late 2022. As previously planned, the “Faceless Forever” tour will showcase songs from The Residents’ 1978 album Duck Stab as well as their 2020 LP, METAL, MEAT & BONE.

    Additionally, each night will feature will feature a screening of the eyeball-laden experimental rockers’ debut feature film, Triple Trouble, which compiles footage from their scrapped avant-garde movie project from the ’70s, Vileness Fats, along with new material directed by longtime collaborator Homer Flynn. After making the rounds in the 2022 festival circuit, fans will be get to feast their eyes on Triple Trouble at every tour stop before The Residents take the stage. It will also be available for viewing via MoMA’s “Virtual Cinema” platform between March 9th and 23rd.

    The Residents 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    03/17 – Seattle, WA @ Fremont Abbey Arts Center
    03/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
    03/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    03/21 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
    03/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar
    03/24 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
    03/25 – Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit
    03/27 – South Burlington @ Higher Ground
    03/28 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
    03/30 – New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge
    03/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at the Fillmore
    04/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
    04/02 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    04/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    04/05 – New Orleans, LA @ The Broadside
    04/07 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler
    04/08 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater
    04/09 – Austin, TX @ The Parish
    04/12 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
    04/15 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre
    04/17 – San Francisco @ Great American Music Hall
    04/18 – San Francisco @ Great American Music Hall
    04/19 – San Francisco @ Great American Music Hall

