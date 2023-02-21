The Revivalists Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour with Band of Horses

The Revivalists have mapped out a 2023 North American tour in support of their upcoming album, Pour It Out Into the Night. The trek is highlighted by co-headlining dates with Band of Horses and The Head and The Heart.

The summer run will kick off on June 30th in Kansas City when The Revivalists team up with The Head and The Heart and make subsequent stops in Raleigh, North Carolina; Asbury Park, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and more. After that, the band will link up with Band of Horses for a joint run that will hit cities like Brooklyn, Boston, and Los Angeles before wrapping at Red Rocks in Colorado on September 14th. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning on Thursday, February 23rd (use code CHORUS). Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

Pour It Out Into the Night is out on June 2nd via Concord Records and features the lead single, “Kid,” which you can stream below. It marks the follow-up to 2018’s Take Good Care. In 2020, The Revivalists released their Made in Muscle Shoals Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 EPs. Check out guitarist Zack Feinberg’s recent sitdown with The What Podcast here.

Last year, Band of Horses shared Things Are Great, their first album in over five years. Revisit Ben Bridwell’s conversation with Kyle Meredith here.

The Revivalists 2023 Tour Dates:

02/26 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

03/19 – Tampa, FL @ Innings Festival

03/31 – Jackson, WY @ Rendezvous Festival

04/28 – 30 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

04/28 – New Orleans LA @ The Fillmore

06/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater #

07/01 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater #

07/03 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre #

07/05 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion #

07/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater #

07/08 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion #

07/09 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage !

07/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann #

07/14 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater #

07/15 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

07/26 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY %

07/28 – Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Amphitheater ^

07/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

08/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater *

08/03 – Oshkosh, WI @ Leach Amphitheater *

08/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *

08/08 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point ^

08/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park ^

08/11 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion ^

08/31 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

09/02 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater %

09/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas *

09/09 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park *

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

09/14 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

# = w/ The Head and The Heart and Jaime Wyatt

! = w/ The Head and The Heart

^ = w/ Band of Horses

* = w/ Band of Horses and The Heavy Heavy

% = w/ The Heavy Heavy