The Revivalists Preview Their Bonnaroo Appearance and Talk “Kid”: The What Podcast

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

This week on The What Podcast, the crew celebrate Mardi Gras with Zack Feinberg of The Revivalists, the first band ever interviewed on the podcast.

Advertisement

Related Video

Feinberg talks about the music scene in New Orleans, bringing “big dad energy,” and The Revivalists’ latest singe, “Kid.” Of course, The What Podcast hosts also try and mine details about the band’s upcoming appearance at Bonnaroo.

Listen to Zack Feinberg of The Revivalists talk about “Kid” and more above, or watch the conversation via YouTube below.

Also, remember to like, review, and subscribe to The What wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and snag our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop.