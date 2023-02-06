Menu
The Sisters of Mercy Announce First US Tour in 14 Years

The 19-date run kicks off in May

The Sisters of Mercy
February 6, 2023 | 10:27am ET

    Goth-rock purveyors The Sisters of Mercy have announced their first US tour in 14 years.

    Coinciding with an appearance at Las Vegas’ Sick New World Festival, the band will embark on a 19-date run of shows beginning on May 10th. They’ll visit cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Austin, Boston, Brooklyn, and Chicago before wrapping up their tour on June 9th in Denver. Check out the full itinerary below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, tickets will be available to purchase via Stubhub.

    Editor’s Note: See our list of the 10 Goth-Rock Albums Every Music Fan Should Own.

    The Sisters of Mercy 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/10 – Silver Spring MD @ The Fillmore DC
    05/13 – Las Vegas NV @ Sick New World Festival
    05/14 – Las Vegas NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    05/15 – Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    05/17 – San Francisco CA @ The Masonic
    05/19 – Portland OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    05/21 – Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre
    05/23 – Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    05/24 – Tempe AZ @ Marquee Theatre
    05/26 – Houston TX @ Bayou Music Center
    05/27 – Austin TX @ Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theatre
    05/29 – St Louis MO @ The Pageant
    05/31 – Boston MA @ Big Night Live
    06/02 – Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre
    06/03 – Philadelphia PA @ The Fillmore
    06/05 – Detroit MI @ The Fillmore
    06/06 – Chicago IL @ The Salt Shed
    06/08 – Kansas City MO @ Uptown Theatre
    06/09 – Denver CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

