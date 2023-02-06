The Sisters of Mercy Announce First US Tour in 14 Years

Goth-rock purveyors The Sisters of Mercy have announced their first US tour in 14 years.
Coinciding with an appearance at Las Vegas’ Sick New World Festival, the band will embark on a 19-date run of shows beginning on May 10th. They’ll visit cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Austin, Boston, Brooklyn, and Chicago before wrapping up their tour on June 9th in Denver. Check out the full itinerary below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, tickets will be available to purchase via Stubhub.
The Sisters of Mercy 2023 Tour Dates:
05/10 – Silver Spring MD @ The Fillmore DC
05/13 – Las Vegas NV @ Sick New World Festival
05/14 – Las Vegas NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
05/15 – Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/17 – San Francisco CA @ The Masonic
05/19 – Portland OR @ Crystal Ballroom
05/21 – Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre
05/23 – Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/24 – Tempe AZ @ Marquee Theatre
05/26 – Houston TX @ Bayou Music Center
05/27 – Austin TX @ Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theatre
05/29 – St Louis MO @ The Pageant
05/31 – Boston MA @ Big Night Live
06/02 – Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre
06/03 – Philadelphia PA @ The Fillmore
06/05 – Detroit MI @ The Fillmore
06/06 – Chicago IL @ The Salt Shed
06/08 – Kansas City MO @ Uptown Theatre
06/09 – Denver CO @ Fillmore Auditorium