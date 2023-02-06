The Sisters of Mercy Announce First US Tour in 14 Years

Goth-rock purveyors The Sisters of Mercy have announced their first US tour in 14 years.

Coinciding with an appearance at Las Vegas’ Sick New World Festival, the band will embark on a 19-date run of shows beginning on May 10th. They’ll visit cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Austin, Boston, Brooklyn, and Chicago before wrapping up their tour on June 9th in Denver. Check out the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, tickets will be available to purchase via Stubhub.

Related Video

Editor’s Note: See our list of the 10 Goth-Rock Albums Every Music Fan Should Own.

The Sisters of Mercy 2023 Tour Dates:

05/10 – Silver Spring MD @ The Fillmore DC

05/13 – Las Vegas NV @ Sick New World Festival

05/14 – Las Vegas NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/15 – Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/17 – San Francisco CA @ The Masonic

05/19 – Portland OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/21 – Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre

05/23 – Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/24 – Tempe AZ @ Marquee Theatre

05/26 – Houston TX @ Bayou Music Center

05/27 – Austin TX @ Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theatre

05/29 – St Louis MO @ The Pageant

05/31 – Boston MA @ Big Night Live

06/02 – Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre

06/03 – Philadelphia PA @ The Fillmore

06/05 – Detroit MI @ The Fillmore

06/06 – Chicago IL @ The Salt Shed

06/08 – Kansas City MO @ Uptown Theatre

06/09 – Denver CO @ Fillmore Auditorium