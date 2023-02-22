Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | YouTube | RSS

In this special bonus episode of The Story Behind the Song, join host Peter Csathy as he revisits his interview with Gerald Casale of Devo about the band’s seminal 1980 single “Whip It.”

Released as the second single off Devo’s Freedom of Choice, “Whip It” remains instantly recognizable with it’s hooky synthesizer lines, over-the-top vocal delivery, and overall silly tone. While it quickly became an anthem of fun, the tune was originally expected to flop. Devo’s left-field creativity proved to be too out-there for their label, who braced for the worst. Instead, it peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains a relevant favorite over 40 years later.

In this previously unreleased interview, Casale tells the tale of how the song came to be, speaks to the influence of R&B, and how the tune changed the trajectory of the band (who celebrate their 50th anniversary this year).

Listen to Casale’s full conversation about Devo’s “Whip It” and more in the episode above, and watch some of the interview below. Then make sure to like, review, and subscribe to TSBTS wherever you get podcasts for updates on all our new episodes.

