The Tallest Man on Earth Announces New Album Henry St., 2023 Tour Dates

Listen to the album's first single, "Every Little Heart"

the tallest man on earth henry st
The Tallest Man on Earth, photo by Stephan Vanfleteren
February 1, 2023 | 9:00am ET

    Kristian Matsson has readied Henry St., his first new album as The Tallest Man on Earth in four years. The LP arrives April 14th via ANTI-, and the singer-songwriter will support the project with a 2023 tour of North America and Europe. In the meantime, first single “Every Little Heart” is available to stream now.

    Henry St. comes after a less-than-fruitful period for Matsson, as he revealed in a statement. In 2020, he moved from New York City to his native Sweden, where he found it difficult to write in solitude. Only when he began touring again in 2021 was he able to compose something more optimistic than the darkness he was experiencing in isolation. As a result, “Henry St. is the most playful, most me album yet, because it covers so many of the different noises in my head,” Matsson said. “When you overthink things, you get further away from your original ideas. And God knows I overthink things when I’m by myself.”

    To that end, The Tallest Man on Earth brought in friends for the first time to work on Henry St. as opposed to recording it by himself. Sylvan Esso’s Nick Sanborn produced the album, while Ryan Gustafson, TJ Maiani, Bon Iver’s CJ Camerieri and Rob Moose, Phil Cook, and Adam Schatz contribute instrumentals. “They opened everything up, and understood what the songs that I’d written needed: sounds that I couldn’t ever have thought of or created myself. We recorded so many of the songs live in the studio, playing, having fun and being really open with each other,” Mattson said.

    Related Video

    To celebrate his first studio album since 2019’s I Love You, It’s a Fever DreamThe Tallest Man on Earth will hit the road for shows across North America and Europe. The tour begins with back-to-back gigs in Los Angeles on March 22nd and 23rd. From there, Matsson will play in cities like Denver, San Francisco, and New York before heading across the pond until May 9th. See his full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets to a show via Ticketmaster and Stubhub.

    Pre-orders for Henry St. are ongoing. In “Every Little Heart,” the record’s lead single, Matsson pairs quick-picked acoustic guitar with equally frenetic drums as he croons, “I’m going to breathe and work for every little heart I know.” Watch the song’s Jeroen Dankers-directed music video below.

    Henry St. Artwork:

    The Tallest Man On Earth - Henry St artwork

    Henry St. Tracklist:
    01. Bless You
    02. Looking for Love
    03. Every Little Heart
    04. Slowly Rivers Turn
    05. Major League
    06. Henry Street
    07. In Your Garden Still
    08. Goodbye (Goodbye Lonesome)
    09. Italy
    10. New Religion
    11. Foothills

    The Tallest Man on Earth 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge
    03/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge
    03/25 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
    03/26 — Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s
    03/29 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    03/30 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    04/01 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets
    04/03 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Ballroom
    04/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
    04/12 — Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
    04/13 — Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall
    04/16 — Glasgow, UK @ QMU
    04/17 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
    04/18 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Cathedral
    04/19 — Leeds, UK @ The Leeds Irish Centre
    04/21 — London, UK @ O2 Forum
    04/22 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity
    04/24 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    04/25 — Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
    04/26 — Paris, FR @ La Cigale
    04/27 — Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
    04/29 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
    04/30 — Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle
    05/01 — Berlin, DE @ Metropol
    05/02 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahlrlich
    05/03 — Malmo, SE @ Plan B
    05/05 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    05/06 — Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
    05/07 — Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
    05/08 — Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik
    05/09 — Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik

    * = w/ Elephant Revival

