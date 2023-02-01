The Tallest Man on Earth Announces New Album Henry St., 2023 Tour Dates

Kristian Matsson has readied Henry St., his first new album as The Tallest Man on Earth in four years. The LP arrives April 14th via ANTI-, and the singer-songwriter will support the project with a 2023 tour of North America and Europe. In the meantime, first single “Every Little Heart” is available to stream now.
Henry St. comes after a less-than-fruitful period for Matsson, as he revealed in a statement. In 2020, he moved from New York City to his native Sweden, where he found it difficult to write in solitude. Only when he began touring again in 2021 was he able to compose something more optimistic than the darkness he was experiencing in isolation. As a result, “Henry St. is the most playful, most me album yet, because it covers so many of the different noises in my head,” Matsson said. “When you overthink things, you get further away from your original ideas. And God knows I overthink things when I’m by myself.”
To that end, The Tallest Man on Earth brought in friends for the first time to work on Henry St. as opposed to recording it by himself. Sylvan Esso’s Nick Sanborn produced the album, while Ryan Gustafson, TJ Maiani, Bon Iver’s CJ Camerieri and Rob Moose, Phil Cook, and Adam Schatz contribute instrumentals. “They opened everything up, and understood what the songs that I’d written needed: sounds that I couldn’t ever have thought of or created myself. We recorded so many of the songs live in the studio, playing, having fun and being really open with each other,” Mattson said.
To celebrate his first studio album since 2019’s I Love You, It’s a Fever Dream, The Tallest Man on Earth will hit the road for shows across North America and Europe. The tour begins with back-to-back gigs in Los Angeles on March 22nd and 23rd. From there, Matsson will play in cities like Denver, San Francisco, and New York before heading across the pond until May 9th. See his full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets to a show via Ticketmaster and Stubhub.
Pre-orders for Henry St. are ongoing. In “Every Little Heart,” the record’s lead single, Matsson pairs quick-picked acoustic guitar with equally frenetic drums as he croons, “I’m going to breathe and work for every little heart I know.” Watch the song’s Jeroen Dankers-directed music video below.
Henry St. Artwork:
Henry St. Tracklist:
01. Bless You
02. Looking for Love
03. Every Little Heart
04. Slowly Rivers Turn
05. Major League
06. Henry Street
07. In Your Garden Still
08. Goodbye (Goodbye Lonesome)
09. Italy
10. New Religion
11. Foothills
The Tallest Man on Earth 2023 Tour Dates:
03/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge
03/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge
03/25 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
03/26 — Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s
03/29 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
03/30 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
04/01 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets
04/03 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Ballroom
04/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/12 — Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
04/13 — Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall
04/16 — Glasgow, UK @ QMU
04/17 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
04/18 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Cathedral
04/19 — Leeds, UK @ The Leeds Irish Centre
04/21 — London, UK @ O2 Forum
04/22 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity
04/24 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
04/25 — Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
04/26 — Paris, FR @ La Cigale
04/27 — Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
04/29 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
04/30 — Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle
05/01 — Berlin, DE @ Metropol
05/02 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahlrlich
05/03 — Malmo, SE @ Plan B
05/05 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
05/06 — Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
05/07 — Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
05/08 — Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik
05/09 — Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik
* = w/ Elephant Revival