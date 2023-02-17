Menu
The Used Announce New Album Toxic Positivity, Unveil Single “People Are Vomit”: Stream

The band's ninth studio LP will arrive on May 19th

The Used new album 2023
The Used, photo by Brian Cox
February 17, 2023 | 12:06pm ET

    The Used have announced a new album, Toxic Positivity, set for release on May 19th. The band has also unveiled the new single “People Are Vomit.”

    Toxic Positivity is the ninth album from The Used, following up 2020’s Heartwork. “People Are Vomit” is actually the second single from the upcoming album, following the song “Fuck You,” which was released this past October.

    “We think this song is fun and cute,” says singer Bert McCracken of the new single. “We hope you love it, too.”

    The Used have a run of Australian tour dates with Papa Roach set for late April, with no other 2023 shows announced thus far. Ticket for the Australian gigs are available here.

    Check out the lyric video for “People Are Vomit,” along with the album art for Toxic Positivity, below. Pre-order or pre-save the album here.

    Toxic Positivity Artwork:

    Toxic Positivity - The Used

