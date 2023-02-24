The Weeknd’s “Die for You” may have come out seven years ago, but if Ariana Grande is involved, it’s never too late for a remix. Listen to the updated single below.

The original “Die for You” appeared on The Weeknd’s 2016 album Starboy. Since then, he’s released 2020’s After Hours and 2022’s Dawn FM — the latter of which he’ll support on tour this year (grab tickets here). More recently, he contributed the song “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” to the soundtrack for Avatar: The Way of Water. Grande, meanwhile, hasn’t released an album since 2020’s Positions — she’s too busy preparing for a film adaptation of Wicked.

Back in 2021, Grande appeared on a different Weeknd remix, the After Hours cut “Save Your Tears.” Once you’ve heard their latest collaboration, revisit our list of The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s 10 Best Songs.