White Lotus Producers Want Season 3 to Take Place in Asia

Evan Peters was originally meant to star in Season 2

the white lotus asia season 3 hbo tv comedy news
The White Lotus (HBO)
February 22, 2023 | 4:08pm ET

    The White Lotus has booked its flights for Season 3; this time around, the black comedy is planning to go somewhere in Asia, Deadline reports.

    Executive producer David Bernad all but confirmed the next location of Mike White’s smash HBO series during a keynote chat at this week’s Berlinale Series Market: “We’ve tried to work in Asia a lot and hopefully Season 3 will be our chance to make something happen there.”

    White will return to helm The White Lotus Season 3, which first took us to Hawaii back in July 2021, and the show continued late last year with Season 2 taking place at another White Lotus property off the Sicilian coast. We still don’t know who will star as this next round of resort-goers, but Bernad did also reveal that Evan Peters was originally supposed to come to Italy, too.

    Peters, who we’ve most recently seen as the titular serial killer in Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, was sought out to star as workaholic vacationer Ethan Spiller: “That part was the last part we cast in the season, and originally it was supposed to be Evan Peters, but for whatever reason — scheduling or timing — it didn’t work out,” Bernad added. That role ultimately went to Will Sharpe, but now we can’t stop thinking about Peters and Aubrey Plaza playing a couple together.

    Along with Sharpe and Plaza, Season 2 of The White Lotus also starred new cast members Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Adam DiMarco, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, and Season 1 veteran Jennifer Coolidge. Stay tuned here for more details as The White Lotus Season 3 prepares its travel itinerary.

White Lotus Producers Want Season 3 to Take Place in Asia

