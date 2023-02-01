Menu
Thrice to Celebrate The Artist in the Ambulance with 20th Anniversary Tour

The post-hardcore band has also released a re-recording of the 2003 LP featuring several notable guest musicians

Thrice 2023 tour
Thrice, photo by Matty Vogel
February 1, 2023 | 2:33pm ET

    Thrice’s seminal third album, The Artist in the Ambulance, turns 20 this year. In celebration, the post-hardcore band is hitting the road on a North American anniversary tour that will see them performing the LP from front to back, with support from Holy Fawn.

    The outing kicks off May 18th in San Diego and runs through a June 23rd show in Anaheim, California. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (February 2nd) at noon local time using the code CHORUS via Ticketmaster, with general tickets available beginning Friday. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

    In addition to the touring news, Thrice have just released a re-recording of The Artist in the Ambulance featuring a bevy of special guests, including Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra, Ryan Osterman of Holy Fawn, Chuck Ragan of Hot Water Music, Sam Carter of Architects, Mike Minnick of Curl Up and Die, and Brian McTernan, who produced the original record.

    Lead singer Dustin Kensrue stated, “The question has to be asked: Why would we re-record a 20 year old album, let alone one that is widely beloved and arguably our most well-known. I think the core of the answer is that it simply sounded fun and we were curious.”

    He added, “We know that playing the revisionist is a dangerous game, so we were always a little uneasy about trying to go back and mess with something that people loved, people who had none of the hangups about the record that we did. But, since we decided to do this anyway, we tried to let that wariness guide us in how we approached the record, and in the end we decided to make very minimal structural changes.”

    The Artist in the Ambulance served as Thrice’s breakthrough album, hitting No. 16 on the Billboard 200 chart, and impacting alt-rock radio with the singles “All That’s Left” and “Stare at the Sun.”

    See Thrice’s tour dates and stream the re-recording of The Artist in the Ambulance below. Get it on vinyl here.

    Thrice’s The Artist In The Ambulance 20th Anniversary Tour Dates with Holy Fawn:
    05/18 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    05/20 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
    05/22 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
    05/23 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
    05/25 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
    05/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven
    05/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    05/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
    05/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts
    06/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    06/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    06/03 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
    06/04 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
    06/05 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
    06/07 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
    06/08 – Detroit, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom
    06/09 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
    06/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
    06/12 – Denver, CO @ Summit
    06/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
    06/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    06/17 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    06/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
    06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    06/23 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

    The Artist in the Ambulance – Revisited Artwork:

    The Artist In The Ambulance - Revisited Artwork

    The Artist in the Ambulance – Revisited Tracklist:
    01. Cold Cash And Cold Hearts
    02. Under A Killing Moon (feat. Sam Carter)
    03. All That’s Left
    04. Silhouette
    05. Stare At The Sun (feat. Andy Hull)
    06. Paper Tigers (feat. Ryan Osterman)
    07. Hoods On Peregrine (feat. Brian McTernan)
    08. The Melting Point Of Wax
    09. Blood Clots And Black Holes (feat. Chuck Ragan)
    10. The Artist In The Ambulance
    11. The Abolition Of Man (feat. Mike Minnick)
    12. Don’t Tell And We Won’t Ask

