Thurston Moore Confirms New Album, Shares “Hypnogram”: Stream

A new solo release from the former Sonic Youth member is imminent

Thurston Moore, photo by Lior Phillips
February 17, 2023 | 1:03pm ET

    Thurston Moore has a new album on the way, and he’s offering its first sample today with a massive new single, the seven-minute “Hypnogram.”

    We still don’t know the title or release date of the ex-Sonic Youth member’s next solo release. But we do know that he arranged it all last year and it includes guitar, piano, and organ performances from his frequent collaborator James Sedwards. It also features his usual crew of backing musicians, including bassist Deb Googe (My Bloody Valentine), percussionist Jem Doulton (Róisín Murphy), and electronic musician Jon Leidecker (Negativland), with lyrics by poet Radieux Radio.

    Mixed by London-based producer Margo Broom, “Hypnogram” has the moody, brooding atmosphere you expect from someone like Moore. “I’m closing my eyes to our lucid sleep/ Give me a signal when you find me,” he sings over spellbinding guitars that layer over the track’s gentle keys. Eventually, all instruments besides the piano drop out, letting the song’s coda fade away like the memory of a dream. Listen to Moore on “Hypnogram” below.

    Last year, Sonic Youth shared the concert album Live in Kyiv, Ukraine 1989, with proceeds directed to the non-profit World Central Kitchen and relief efforts for Ukrainians affected by Russia’s invasion. They also released In/Out/In, a compilation of rarities recorded between 2000 and 2010.

