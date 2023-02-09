Tim Allen Confirms Return as Buzz Lightyear for Toy Story 5

Tim Allen is set to go to infinity and beyond as Buzz Lightyear once again in the recently announced Toy Story 5.

“See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity,” Allen wrote on Twitter, just hours after Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that Toy Story and Frozen sequels were in the works. “And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!”

The character of Andy’s Buzz Lightyear toy debuted in the 1995 original Toy Story film. Allen has voiced the role in all four mainline films, as well as the 2000 spinoff Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins. Toy Story 4 arrived in 2019.

For last year’s meta origin story spinoff Lightyear, Buzz was instead voiced by Chris Evans, who played the original character that the toy is based on. Read our Lightyear explainer and an even more detailed breakdown here.

Toy Story 5 was announced during Disney’s Q1 2023 earnings call, during which Iger also revealed sequels to Frozen and Zootopia are in the works. During that same call, Iger announced the company would be laying off 7,000 employees as part of a reorganization into three divisions: Entertainment, ESPN, and parks and experiences.

There’s no word yet about whether Tom Hanks will be returning as Woody for Toy Story 5, but having Allen on board makes it seem inevitable.

Allen’s return comes after Pamela Anderson alleged in her memoir that he flashed his penis at her on the set of Home Improvement in 1991. Allen denied the allegations and insisted she is “a fun girl” while adding, “Everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way.”