Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Tim Allen Confirms Return as Buzz Lightyear for Toy Story 5

"And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!"

Advertisement
Tim Allen Buzz Lightyear toy story 5
Toy Story 4 (Pixar) and Tim Allen (photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Follow
February 9, 2023 | 10:49am ET

    Tim Allen is set to go to infinity and beyond as Buzz Lightyear once again in the recently announced Toy Story 5.

    “See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity,” Allen wrote on Twitter, just hours after Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that Toy Story and Frozen sequels were in the works. “And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!”

    The character of Andy’s Buzz Lightyear toy debuted in the 1995 original Toy Story film. Allen has voiced the role in all four mainline films, as well as the 2000 spinoff Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins. Toy Story 4 arrived in 2019.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    For last year’s meta origin story spinoff Lightyear, Buzz was instead voiced by Chris Evans, who played the original character that the toy is based on. Read our Lightyear explainer and an even more detailed breakdown here.

    Toy Story 5 was announced during Disney’s Q1 2023 earnings call, during which Iger also revealed sequels to Frozen and Zootopia are in the works. During that same call, Iger announced the company would be laying off 7,000 employees as part of a reorganization into three divisions: Entertainment, ESPN, and parks and experiences.

    There’s no word yet about whether Tom Hanks will be returning as Woody for Toy Story 5, but having Allen on board makes it seem inevitable.

    Advertisement

    Allen’s return comes after Pamela Anderson alleged in her memoir that he flashed his penis at her on the set of Home Improvement in 1991. Allen denied the allegations and insisted she is “a fun girl” while adding, “Everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way.”

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

air trailer matt damon ben affleck nike michael jordan biopic movie film news watch

Matt Damon Tries to Sign Jordan in Trailer for Ben Affleck’s Nike Film AIR: Watch

February 9, 2023

toy story frozen sequels

Disney Announces Toy Story and Frozen Sequels

February 8, 2023

strays trailer will ferrell universal movie film news comedy watch

Will Ferrell Voices a Revenge-Seeking Terrier in NSFW Trailer for Strays: Watch

February 8, 2023

owen wilson paint first look bob ross comedy movie film news

Behold Owen Wilson's Happy Little Trees in Trailer for Paint

February 8, 2023

bts yet to come fan chant

Fan Chant: BTS's Yet To Come Concert Film Makes Box Office Bank

February 8, 2023

sebastian stan sharper

Sharper Review: Apple TV+ Scores with Twisty New York Neo-Noir

February 7, 2023

elijah wood amc sightline ticket pricing seat location

Elijah Wood Blasts AMC for Penalizing "Lower Income" People with New Pricing Policy

February 7, 2023

la la land broadway musical adaptation play stage movie film news

La La Land Is Getting a Broadway Adaptation

February 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tim Allen Confirms Return as Buzz Lightyear for Toy Story 5

Menu Shop Search Newsletter