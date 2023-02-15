Tim Aymar, Singer for Pharaoh and Control Denied, Dead at 59

Tim Aymar, the vocalist for veteran power metal act Pharoah and the late Chuck Schuldiner’s prog-metal band Control Denied, has died at 59.

Pharaoh confirmed Aymar’s passing in a Facebook post:

“We are very sorry to share the awful news of the passing of Pharaoh’s one and only singer, Tim Aymar. Tim has meant so much to so many people, whose hearts are suddenly flooded with sadness but also memories of his life and music. We look forward to sharing some of our own memories when the right time has come. Until then, we are joined in sorrow and gratitude with all of Tim’s family, friends, fans, and fellow musicians.”

Aymar teamed up with legendary Death singer-guitarist Chuck Schuldiner in the prog-metal band Control Denied. The project released one album, 1999’s The Fragile Art of Existence, which has garnered cult status among prog and Schuldiner fans alike. It proved to be Schuldiner’s last studio album prior to his own death in 2001.

“It was actually [former bandmate] Jim Dofka who hooked me and Chuck up,” Aymar told TrueMetal in 2021. “Chuck asked to ‘borrow’ me for Control Denied and Jim knew it would boost my career, so he was all for it. Chuck called me, and we hit it off. He invited me to his place in Florida to record three songs as an audition. Obviously, it went well.”

Aymar also fronted the long-running Philadelphia power-metal act Pharaoh from 1998 until his passing. The group released five studio albums, the most recent being 2021’s The Power That Be. In addition, Aymar also had stints early in his career fronting Pittsburgh bands 313, Psycho Scream, and Triple X.

Our condolences go out to Tim Aymar’s family, friends, and bandmates during this difficult time. Revisit some of his vocal work with Control Denied and Pharoah below.