Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Announce First Joint Live Tour

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are reuniting for their first-ever joint live tour this spring.

Their “Restless Leg Tour” kicks off at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, DC on April 28th and will stop at Chicago’s The Chicago Theatre and Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway before wrapping on June 10th in Atlantic City, New Jersey at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. An artist pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, February 15th (use code RESTLESS). Once tickets sell out, grab your seat via Stubhub.

“Tina and I have big news we want to share with you. We are headed out on tour,” Poehler said in a video announcing the tour. “Join us for the Restless Leg Tour, coming to your city soon.” Fey added, “It’s gonna be an evening of comedy, conversation improv, maybe a little slow-dancing between us… we don’t know yet! But it’s gonna be awesome.”

Fey and Poehler are longtime collaborators, dating back to their time as the first female co-anchors of Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update segment. They’ve also hosted the Golden Globes together four times and appeared together in films like Mean Girls, Baby Mama, Sisters, and Wine Country.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler 2023 Tour Dates:

04/28 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

05/20 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

06/09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

06/10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena