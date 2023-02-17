Tina Fey and Tim Meadows Returning for Mean Girls Musical Movie: “We Couldn’t Age Out”

In a full circle moment, Tina Fey has revealed she and Tim Meadows will be appearing in the upcoming movie adaptation of the Mean Girls Broadway musical.

“Me and Tim Meadows are going to be back,” Fey said on the latest episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. “We couldn’t age out, teachers work forever. I want it to be like when Gilligan from Gilligan’s Island was at a trade show and you’re like, ‘Oh he looks so old in his little hat.'”

In the original 2004 film written by Fey, she played math teacher Ms. Norbury and Meadows portrayed Principal Duvall. Fey didn’t confirm whether they will be reprising those roles, though both characters appeared in the Broadway musical.

Fey also said the Mean Girls musical movie will begin filming on March 6th and lauded its “incredible cast.” Angourie Rice (Mare of Easttown) will play Cady, with Auliʻi Cravalho (Moana) as Janis and Jaquel Spivey as Damian. Reneé Rapp (Sex Lives of College Girls) will reprise her role from the musical as Regina George.

In April, Fey will head out on the “Restless Leg Tour,” her first-ever joint live tour with longtime collaborator Amy Poehler. Grab your tickets here.