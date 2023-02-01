Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly Surpases Radiohead’s OK Computer as Top Rated Album on Rate Your Music

To Pimp a Butterfly has an average score of 4.34 out of 5 based on 58,322 ratings

Advertisement
kendrick lamar to pimp a butterfly best album of all time rate your music hip hop rap music news
Kendrick Lamar’s Alright video
Follow
February 1, 2023 | 1:09pm ET

    What do OK Computer, Abbey Road, and Loveless have in common? They’re good, but not quite as good as To Pimp a Butterfly — at least according to the cumulative scoring on Rate Your Music. Kendrick Lamar’s landmark 2015 album now has a 4.34 rating on the popular community review site, suprassing Radiohead’s OK Computer as the highest-ranked album of all time on the platform.

    According to its FAQ page, Rate Your Music uses a complex algorithm to calculate an album’s score, which considers factors including total number of reviews, each user’s activity level on the site, and more. In short: To Pimp a Butterfly’s ranking didn’t just come from a bunch of hardcore Kendrick fans with a vendetta against Radiohead. Unlike sites like Metacritic, Rate Your Music is entirely community-based, but this all means that it tends to be a pretty reliable indicator of an album’s legacy over time.

    The next highest-rated rap album in the Rate Your Music archives comes at number 6 with Madlib and the late MF DOOM’s classic Madvillainy. Kendrick appears near the top again with his sophomore LP good kid, m.A.A.d city at number 11. Nas’ Illmatic, The Wu-Tang Clan’s Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), and Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy are ranked at 18, 23, and 28 respectively.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Whatever your favorite Kendrick album might be, when it comes down to it, we can’t disagree with To Pimp a Butterfly’s high ranking. After all, we named it one of the most influential albums of the 2010s, and upon its release, we gave it a glowing review and named Kendrick our Artist of the Year. K Dot himself reflected on the making of the record last year on the Spotify podcast The Big Hit ShowHis latest album was 2022’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

    Rate My Music’s Top Albums of All Time
    01. Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly
    02. Radiohead – OK Computer
    03. Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
    04. King Crimson – In the Court of the Crimson King
    05. Radiohead – Kid A
    06. Madvillain – Madvillainy
    07. My Bloody Valentine – Loveless
    08. Radiohead – In Rainbows
    09. Pink Floyd – The Dark Side of the Moon
    10. The Beatles – Abbey Road
    11. Kendrick Lamar – good kid, m.A.A.d city
    12. David Bowie – The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars
    13. The Velvet Underground & Nico – The Velvet Underground & Nico
    14. Talking Heads – Remain in Light
    15. Mingus – The Black Saint and the Sinner Lady
    16. The Beatles – Revolver
    17. John Coltrane – A Love Supreme
    18. Nas – Illmatic
    19. Black Sabbath – Paranoid
    20. Godspeed You! Black Emperor – Lift Yr. Skinny Fists Like Attenas to Heaven!

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

dr dre chronic streaming hip hop rap music news stream apple music spotify

Dr. Dre's The Chronic Is Back on Streaming

February 1, 2023

logic highlife kevin smith music video clerks watch stream

Clerks Cast Stars in Kevin Smith-Directed Music Video for Logic's "Highlife": Watch

February 1, 2023

InkCarceration 2023 festival lineup

2023 Inkcarceration Festival Lineup: Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Slipknot, and More

February 1, 2023

Carcass 2023 tour

Carcass Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour with Municipal Waste

February 1, 2023

battle of the bandmates white reaper asking for a ride

White Reaper Celebrate Asking for a Ride with a Game of Battle of the Bandmates: Watch

February 1, 2023

enhypen we bridge festival

Fan Chant: ENHYPEN to Headline Inaugural We Bridge Music Festival

February 1, 2023

Lollapalooza 1991

Lollapalooza Docuseries In the Works at Paramount+

February 1, 2023

big thief tour

Big Thief Kick Off 2023 Tour in Vermont: Review, Photos, and Setlist

February 1, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly Surpases Radiohead's OK Computer as Top Rated Album on Rate Your Music

Menu Shop Search Newsletter