TOLEDO Announce How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION], Share “Oak Hill”: Stream

The deluxe edition of their debut LP arrives March 31st

toledo how it ends unrated edition oak hill
TOLEDO, photo by POND Creative
February 7, 2023 | 10:04am ET

    Brooklyn duo TOLEDO are back with a new song called “Oak Hill.” It appears on How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION], a deluxe reissue of their debut LP that drops March 31st.

    How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION] adds seven songs to Dan Álvarez de Toledo and Jordan Dunn-Pilz’s September release: “Oak Hill,” “Shirley,” “Snow Day,” and “Patch” are all new tracks, while the package also features demos of original album cuts “Flake” and “Beach Coma” as well as a lo-fi version of “Hideout.”

    “Oak Hill” begins with grandiose strings before TOLEDO’s classic acoustic guitar kicks in for a melancholy look at youth. The track “came at a point in our lives when we were both finally able to look back at past relationships and see our own mistakes; not just the faults of others that we typically fixated on,” the artists wrote in a statement. “Young men in particular get away with using people under the guise of personal growth. It’s sort of a pathetic plea for forgiveness for being a shithead in your early years.” Listen to the song below.

    Check out the artwork and tracklist for How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION] below. In addition to the deluxe reissue, TOLEDO also have a handful of tour dates mapped out for March; check out those shows below the jump, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster and Stubhub.

    TOLEDO have been especially forthcoming about their work as a rising indie band. They broke down How It Ends for Consequence Track by Track, and even revealed both the income they made and the expenses they paid from a nine-date tour for our Balance Sheet series.

    How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION] Artwork:

    TOLEDO how it ends unrated edition artwork

    How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION] Tracklist:
    01. Soda Can
    02. Boxcutter
    03. Hideout
    04. Keep It Down!
    05. How It Ends
    06. Climber
    07. Flake
    08. L-Train
    09. Leopard Skin
    10. What Happened to the Menorah?
    11. Ghosty
    12. Fixing Up the Back Room
    13. Oak Hill
    14. Shirley
    15. Flake (Demo)
    16. Snow Day
    17. Hideout (Lo-Fi Version)
    18. Beach Coma (Demo)
    19. Patch

    TOLEDO 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/16 — Boston, MA @ Cafe 939
    03/17 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
    03/18 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
    03/19 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
    03/21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
    03/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
    03/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone 1)
    03/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

