TOLEDO Announce How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION], Share “Oak Hill”: Stream

Brooklyn duo TOLEDO are back with a new song called “Oak Hill.” It appears on How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION], a deluxe reissue of their debut LP that drops March 31st.

How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION] adds seven songs to Dan Álvarez de Toledo and Jordan Dunn-Pilz’s September release: “Oak Hill,” “Shirley,” “Snow Day,” and “Patch” are all new tracks, while the package also features demos of original album cuts “Flake” and “Beach Coma” as well as a lo-fi version of “Hideout.”

“Oak Hill” begins with grandiose strings before TOLEDO’s classic acoustic guitar kicks in for a melancholy look at youth. The track “came at a point in our lives when we were both finally able to look back at past relationships and see our own mistakes; not just the faults of others that we typically fixated on,” the artists wrote in a statement. “Young men in particular get away with using people under the guise of personal growth. It’s sort of a pathetic plea for forgiveness for being a shithead in your early years.” Listen to the song below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Check out the artwork and tracklist for How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION] below. In addition to the deluxe reissue, TOLEDO also have a handful of tour dates mapped out for March; check out those shows below the jump, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster and Stubhub.

TOLEDO have been especially forthcoming about their work as a rising indie band. They broke down How It Ends for Consequence Track by Track, and even revealed both the income they made and the expenses they paid from a nine-date tour for our Balance Sheet series.

How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION] Artwork:

How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION] Tracklist:

01. Soda Can

02. Boxcutter

03. Hideout

04. Keep It Down!

05. How It Ends

06. Climber

07. Flake

08. L-Train

09. Leopard Skin

10. What Happened to the Menorah?

11. Ghosty

12. Fixing Up the Back Room

13. Oak Hill

14. Shirley

15. Flake (Demo)

16. Snow Day

17. Hideout (Lo-Fi Version)

18. Beach Coma (Demo)

19. Patch

Advertisement

TOLEDO 2023 Tour Dates:

03/16 — Boston, MA @ Cafe 939

03/17 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

03/18 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

03/19 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

03/21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

03/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

03/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone 1)

03/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge