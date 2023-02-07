TOLEDO Announce How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION], Share “Oak Hill”: Stream

Brooklyn duo TOLEDO are back with a new song called “Oak Hill.” It appears on How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION], a deluxe reissue of their debut LP that drops March 31st.
How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION] adds seven songs to Dan Álvarez de Toledo and Jordan Dunn-Pilz’s September release: “Oak Hill,” “Shirley,” “Snow Day,” and “Patch” are all new tracks, while the package also features demos of original album cuts “Flake” and “Beach Coma” as well as a lo-fi version of “Hideout.”
“Oak Hill” begins with grandiose strings before TOLEDO’s classic acoustic guitar kicks in for a melancholy look at youth. The track “came at a point in our lives when we were both finally able to look back at past relationships and see our own mistakes; not just the faults of others that we typically fixated on,” the artists wrote in a statement. “Young men in particular get away with using people under the guise of personal growth. It’s sort of a pathetic plea for forgiveness for being a shithead in your early years.” Listen to the song below.
Check out the artwork and tracklist for How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION] below. In addition to the deluxe reissue, TOLEDO also have a handful of tour dates mapped out for March; check out those shows below the jump, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster and Stubhub.
TOLEDO have been especially forthcoming about their work as a rising indie band. They broke down How It Ends for Consequence Track by Track, and even revealed both the income they made and the expenses they paid from a nine-date tour for our Balance Sheet series.
How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION] Artwork:
How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION] Tracklist:
01. Soda Can
02. Boxcutter
03. Hideout
04. Keep It Down!
05. How It Ends
06. Climber
07. Flake
08. L-Train
09. Leopard Skin
10. What Happened to the Menorah?
11. Ghosty
12. Fixing Up the Back Room
13. Oak Hill
14. Shirley
15. Flake (Demo)
16. Snow Day
17. Hideout (Lo-Fi Version)
18. Beach Coma (Demo)
19. Patch
TOLEDO 2023 Tour Dates:
03/16 — Boston, MA @ Cafe 939
03/17 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
03/18 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
03/19 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
03/21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
03/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
03/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone 1)
03/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge