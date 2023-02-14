Tom Holland to Return for Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland will swing into theaters as Peter Parker once again: Marvel President Kevin Feige has officially confirmed Spider-Man 4, starring the babyfaced actor, is in the works.

In a wide-ranging interview with Entertainment Weekly about Marvel’s next chapter, Feige said, “All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

Holland debuted as Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War before anchoring his first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Since then, the actor has portrayed the beloved superhero in several MCU projects and starred in two more official Spider-Man films: 2019’s Far from Home and 2021’s No Way Home.

The latter film saw previous Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprise their roles and was the first pandemic movie to surpass $1 billion at the worldwide box office. When it arrives, Spider-Man 4 will make Holland the only actor to star in more than three official Spider-Man films.

Elsewhere in the interview, Feige teased Harrison Ford’s new role in Captain America: New World Order and confirmed that the embattled new Blade film has finally hit its stride. “Our director Yann [Demange] is down in Atlanta right now,” he said of the latter. “Cameras roll in, like, the next 10 weeks or so.”

Feige also spoke about spacing out the MCU Disney+ series and putting out fewer shows “so they can each get a chance to shine.” He added, “I want to continue to make them even more episodic, which may seem counterintuitive. But I do think there is something fun about leaning back and watching an episode that can be relatively self-contained.”

One of those series is Daredevil: Born Again, starring a returning Charlie Cox. Feige provided it as an example of how he wants to “experiment” with “the fun of episodic television” thanks to the talents of Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio (who plays Kingpin), who he described as “amazing actors and storytellers in their own right.”

In other Spider-Man-related news, Sony has partnered with Prime Video for a new live-action Spider-Man Noir series about a grizzled older man in the 1930s not named Peter Parker.

Revisit our list of 26 of Tom Holland’s Best Moments as we await more details about Spider-Man 4.