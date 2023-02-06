Menu
Tom Jones Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Beginning with two shows at the Hollywood Bowl

tom jones 2023 tour
Tom Jones, photo by Raph_PH via Flickr
February 6, 2023 | 5:23pm ET

    82-year-old legend Tom Jones is hitting the road in 2023.

    Beginning with two shows at the Hollywood Bowl on April 29th and 30th, Jones’ 2023 tour also includes several dates across Texas, Florida, and New York, as well as stops in Nashville, North Charleston, South Carolina, and Atlantic City. From there, the artist will head over to Europe, where the tour extends into August. Check out his full list of tour dates below.

    Tickets to Jones’ upcoming shows become available to the general public Friday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. ET, while pre-sales begin February 7th, 8th, and 9th for various dates (use access code CHORUS). Find more information and grab seats via Ticketmaster, or find other deals over at Stubhub.

    Related Video

    Back in 2021, Kyle Meredith caught up with Jones to discuss his most recent (and 15th!) studio album, Surrounded by Time.

    Tom Jones 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    04/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    05/03 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
    05/05 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
    05/07 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
    05/09 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
    05/10 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
    05/12 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
    05/13 — Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
    05/15 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    05/17 — North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
    05/19 — Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
    05/20 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
    05/22 — New Brusnwick, NJ @ State Theatre
    05/23 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    05/25 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    05/26 — Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino
    06/16 — Belfast, IE @ Ormeau Park
    06/21 — Ulm, DE @ Klosterhof
    06/23 — Munich, DE @ Tollwood Festival
    06/27 — Frankfurt Am Main, DE @ Alte Oper
    06/29 — Baden-baden, DE @ Festspielhaus Baden-Baden
    07/03 — Dübendorf, CH @ The Hall
    07/05 — Brighton, UK @ Stanmer Park
    07/08 — Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz Festival
    07/15 — Leicester, UK @ Leicester County Cricket Club
    07/17 — Carcassonne, FR @ Festival de Carcassonne
    07/22 — Newbury, UK @ Newbury Racecourse
    07/26 — Esher, UK @ Sandown Park Racecourse
    07/28 — Margate, UK @ Dreamland
    07/30 — Jerez de la Frontera, ES @ Tio Pepe Festival
    08/01 — Alicante, ES @ Plaza de Toros
    08/03 — Valencia, ES @ Festival de Terramar
    08/06 — Saffron Walden, Essex, UK @ Audley End House and Gardens

