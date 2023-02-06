Tom Jones Announces 2023 Tour Dates

82-year-old legend Tom Jones is hitting the road in 2023.
Beginning with two shows at the Hollywood Bowl on April 29th and 30th, Jones’ 2023 tour also includes several dates across Texas, Florida, and New York, as well as stops in Nashville, North Charleston, South Carolina, and Atlantic City. From there, the artist will head over to Europe, where the tour extends into August. Check out his full list of tour dates below.
Tickets to Jones’ upcoming shows become available to the general public Friday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. ET, while pre-sales begin February 7th, 8th, and 9th for various dates (use access code CHORUS). Find more information and grab seats via Ticketmaster, or find other deals over at Stubhub.
Back in 2021, Kyle Meredith caught up with Jones to discuss his most recent (and 15th!) studio album, Surrounded by Time.
Tom Jones 2023 Tour Dates:
04/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
04/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/03 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
05/05 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
05/07 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
05/09 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
05/10 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
05/12 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
05/13 — Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
05/15 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/17 — North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
05/19 — Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
05/20 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
05/22 — New Brusnwick, NJ @ State Theatre
05/23 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
05/25 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
05/26 — Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino
06/16 — Belfast, IE @ Ormeau Park
06/21 — Ulm, DE @ Klosterhof
06/23 — Munich, DE @ Tollwood Festival
06/27 — Frankfurt Am Main, DE @ Alte Oper
06/29 — Baden-baden, DE @ Festspielhaus Baden-Baden
07/03 — Dübendorf, CH @ The Hall
07/05 — Brighton, UK @ Stanmer Park
07/08 — Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz Festival
07/15 — Leicester, UK @ Leicester County Cricket Club
07/17 — Carcassonne, FR @ Festival de Carcassonne
07/22 — Newbury, UK @ Newbury Racecourse
07/26 — Esher, UK @ Sandown Park Racecourse
07/28 — Margate, UK @ Dreamland
07/30 — Jerez de la Frontera, ES @ Tio Pepe Festival
08/01 — Alicante, ES @ Plaza de Toros
08/03 — Valencia, ES @ Festival de Terramar
08/06 — Saffron Walden, Essex, UK @ Audley End House and Gardens