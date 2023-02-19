Menu
Tom Sizemore Fighting for Life After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

The 61-year-old actor is in an intensive care unit

Tom Sizemore in Saving Private Ryan
Tom Sizemore in Saving Private Ryan (DreamWorks)
February 19, 2023 | 11:58am ET

    Tom Sizemore is fighting for his life after suffering a brain aneurysm on Saturday.

    The 61-year-old actor is currently listed in critical condition in an intensive care unit, according to his spokesman, Charles Lago.

    “It’s a wait and see situation,” Lago said. “His family is aware and waiting for updates. There are no future updates at this time.”

    Lago separately told TMZ that Sizemore is in a “bad way,”  and his chances for a full recovery are uncertain.

    Sizemore is best known for his roles in films like Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down, Natural Born Killers, and Heat. His last notable performance came in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks revival in 2017.

    This is a developing story…

