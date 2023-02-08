Menu
Tommy Lee Flashes Twitter With Another Nude Pic: “I’ll Bring the NUTZ!!!!”

The Mötley Crüe drummer is looking to collaborate with Mr. Peanut

Tommy Lee nude twitter 2023
Tommy Lee, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
February 8, 2023 | 10:13am ET

    After making headlines last year by posting a full frontal nude photo on his social media pages, Tommy Lee has done it again. This time, the Mötley Crüe drummer is showing his rear view.

    With the Crüe set to play their first 2023 show in just a few days, Lee decided it was time to hit up Planters mascot Mr. Peanut for a collaboration. “Hey @MrPeanut let’s collab!… I’ll bring the NUTZ!!!!,” wrote the veteran rocker alongside a picture of his buttocks and scrotum.

    The full tweet can be seen here, as we’ve chosen to embed a censored screen grab below. Of course, the tweet has elicited a number of witty comments, including one from Lee’s wife, Brittany Furlan. When one person wrote, “Balls to the wall,” Furlan responded, “You mean to the floor.”

    This time, it appears that Lee only posted to Twitter, whereas last year he posted his nude on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Eventually, it was removed from the latter two, but remained on Twitter. Following that post, the drummer repeatedly mentioned the nude pic onstage at the Crüe’s various summer concerts, explaining the explicit tweet came during a bender.

    pamela anderson tommy lee don't let this hurt you pam & tommy hulu a love story documentary
    “Don’t Let This Hurt You”: Tommy Lee Comforted Pamela Anderson When Pam & Tommy Aired

    Mötley Crüe will kick off their 2023 itinerary with a pair of co-headlining shows with Def Leppard in Atlantic City this Saturday (February 11th) and Sunday (February 12th). The gigs will mark the band’s first with new guitarist John 5, following Mick Mars’ retirement from touring.

    From there, the Crüe and Leppard will play shows in Latin America and Europe, before returning stateside for a new US leg in August, with special guest Alice Cooper. Tickets for all the upcoming shows are available here.

    Tommy Lee Nude 2023 Censored

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

