TOMORROW X TOGETHER Perform “Sugar Rush Ride” on Corden: Watch

TOMORROW X TOGETHER swung by The Late Late Show with James Corden to perform their latest single “Sugar Rush Ride” on Monday, February 27th.

To the delight of Corden’s packed Stage 56 audience, the Artist of the Month alums matched the energy of their dedicated fanbase and turned in a tour-ready performance impressively showing off their tightly choreographed dance moves. Watch their appearance on the program below.

“Sugar Rush Ride” appears on TXT’s January EP The Name Chapter: Temptation. Next month, the boy band will embark on their “ACT : SWEET MIRAGE” tour of Asia and the United States, and tickets are on sale now.

Advertisement

Revisit our July 2022 interview with TXT members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningka, in which they opened up about their first world tour and upcoming Lollapalooza debut, and also be sure to watch the group duke it out in Battle of the Bandmates.