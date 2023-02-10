Menu
Tove Lo Shares New Single “Borderline,” Co-Written with Dua Lipa: Stream

The Swedish singer's album Dirt Femme arrived in October

tove lo borderline pop music new single stream listen
Tove Lo, photo by Josh Druding
February 10, 2023 | 10:40am ET

    Tove Lo is already following up her 2022 album Dirt Femme with a funky new single today called “Borderline.”

    If you’re thinking that “Borderline” sounds like it could’ve been pulled from Dua Lipa’s latest album, there’s good reason: “Tons of love to @DUALIPA for trusting me with this baby,” Tove Lo wrote of the track on Twitter. “This is the very first song we wrote together and the very start of our friendship so this feels extra special.”

    But like many of Tove Lo’s best hits, “Borderline” is a love song with an air of darkness: “I like to feel my bones when they crash into my heart/ I like the taste of blood when you’re tearin’ me apart,” she sings against the song’s heavy, thumping bass line. Stream the track below.

    Tove Lo has a few dates left on her North American tour before she heads to South America for a handful of festival appearances, including Lollapalooza in Buenos Aires, Santiago, and Sao Paulo. Head over to StubHub for remaining tickets to her headlining shows.

    Consequence also caught up with Tove Lo just ahead of the release of Dirt Femme about “the love and feelings and thoughts and fears” that went into the making of the record.

