Travis Barker Dislocates Finger Ahead of Blink-182 Reunion Tour

"I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments"

Travis Barker
Travis Barker, photo by Philip Cosores
February 9, 2023 | 9:50am ET

    Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker suffered a dislocated finger while rehearsing for the band’s upcoming reunion tour.

    “I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments,” Barker revealed in a tweet posted on Wednesday (February 8th).

    Blink 182’s tour — the band’s first with Tom DeLonge in nearly a decade — is set to kick with a run of shows in Mexico and Latin America beginning in March. As of press time, the band has not responded to a request for comment as to whether Barker’s injury will impact any of the upcoming dates.

    Related Video

    It is worth noting that Barker has experience performing with only one arm; he famously did so during +44’s 2006 appearance on the Late Show after breaking his wrist.

    The North American leg of Blink-182’s tour begins in early May with support provided by Turnstile. Tickets to the upcoming shows are available via Stubhub.

    Travis Barker's dislocated finger

