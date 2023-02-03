Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Scoring David Fincher’s New Film The Killer

One of the most fruitful collaborations since Spielberg and Williams will re-team for a fifth time when Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross score David Fincher’s 2023 film, The Killer. (Via The Playlist).

The two Nine Inch Nail bandmates have collaborated with Fincher on all four of his previous films, starting with 2010’s Oscar-winning score for The Social Network and continuing with the Grammy-winning The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, then Gone Girl, and most recently, Mank.

The Killer is based on a French graphic of the same name (Le Tueur) by artist Luc Jacamon and writer Matz. This neo-noir is due out November 10th on Netflix, and will star Michael Fassbender as an assassin who starts to psychologically buckle after he develops a conscience. The cast also includes Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton.

Last year, Reznor and Ross scored the cannibal love story Bones and All as well as an ode to cinema and human connection, Empire of Light. In 2021, the pair won their second Oscar for Best Original Score, this time for Pixar’s Soul.

