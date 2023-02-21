Menu
TWICE Announce 2023 World Tour

Making stops in Seoul, Sydney, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and more

February 21, 2023 | 12:07pm ET

    K-pop group TWICE have announced a 2023 world stadium tour ahead of their upcoming mini album, READY TO BE.

    The “READY TO BE” tour kicks off on April 15th with a two-night stand at Seoul’s KSPO Dome. TWICE will make stops in Sydney, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping up the trek in Atlanta on July 9th. See the full itinerary below.

    Fans can register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform through Wednesday, March 8th at 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans who are selected will receive an access code to purchase tickets through the Verified Fan on-sale at a later date. Any remaining tickets will be made available during a general on-sale, also to be announced at a later date. You can look for deals via Stubhub once tickets sell out.

    READY TO BE is out on March 10th via JYP Entertainment. Thus far, TWICE have previewed it with their second-ever English-language single, “MOONLIGHT SUNRISE.”

    Last year, the group released their Between 1&2 project.

    TWICE 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/15 – Seoul, KR @ KSPO Dome
    04/16 – Seoul, KR @ KSPO Dome
    05/03 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
    05/06 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
    05/13 – Osaka, JP @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai
    05/14 – Osaka, JP @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai
    05/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Ajinomoto Stadium
    05/21 – Tokyo, JP @ Ajinomoto Stadium
    06/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
    06/13 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    06/16 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
    06/21 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field
    06/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    06/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    07/02 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    07/06 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    07/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

