TWICE Announce 2023 World Tour

K-pop group TWICE have announced a 2023 world stadium tour ahead of their upcoming mini album, READY TO BE.

The “READY TO BE” tour kicks off on April 15th with a two-night stand at Seoul’s KSPO Dome. TWICE will make stops in Sydney, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping up the trek in Atlanta on July 9th. See the full itinerary below.

Fans can register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform through Wednesday, March 8th at 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans who are selected will receive an access code to purchase tickets through the Verified Fan on-sale at a later date. Any remaining tickets will be made available during a general on-sale, also to be announced at a later date. You can look for deals via Stubhub once tickets sell out.

READY TO BE is out on March 10th via JYP Entertainment. Thus far, TWICE have previewed it with their second-ever English-language single, “MOONLIGHT SUNRISE.”

Last year, the group released their Between 1&2 project.

TWICE 2023 Tour Dates:

04/15 – Seoul, KR @ KSPO Dome

04/16 – Seoul, KR @ KSPO Dome

05/03 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

05/06 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

05/13 – Osaka, JP @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai

05/14 – Osaka, JP @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai

05/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Ajinomoto Stadium

05/21 – Tokyo, JP @ Ajinomoto Stadium

06/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

06/13 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

06/16 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

06/21 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field

06/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/02 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/06 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

07/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park