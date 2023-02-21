TWICE Announce 2023 World Tour

K-pop group TWICE have announced a 2023 world stadium tour ahead of their upcoming mini album, READY TO BE.
The “READY TO BE” tour kicks off on April 15th with a two-night stand at Seoul’s KSPO Dome. TWICE will make stops in Sydney, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping up the trek in Atlanta on July 9th. See the full itinerary below.
Fans can register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform through Wednesday, March 8th at 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans who are selected will receive an access code to purchase tickets through the Verified Fan on-sale at a later date. Any remaining tickets will be made available during a general on-sale, also to be announced at a later date. You can look for deals via Stubhub once tickets sell out.
READY TO BE is out on March 10th via JYP Entertainment. Thus far, TWICE have previewed it with their second-ever English-language single, “MOONLIGHT SUNRISE.”
Last year, the group released their Between 1&2 project.
TWICE 2023 Tour Dates:
04/15 – Seoul, KR @ KSPO Dome
04/16 – Seoul, KR @ KSPO Dome
05/03 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
05/06 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
05/13 – Osaka, JP @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai
05/14 – Osaka, JP @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai
05/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Ajinomoto Stadium
05/21 – Tokyo, JP @ Ajinomoto Stadium
06/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
06/13 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
06/16 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
06/21 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field
06/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/02 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/06 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
07/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park