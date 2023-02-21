Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to TWICE’s 2023 World Tour

Check out pre-sale details for "READY TO BE" Tour, kicking off in April

Advertisement
TWICE, photo courtesy of JYP Entertainment
Mary Siroky
Follow
February 21, 2023 | 4:31pm ET

    K-pop group TWICE have announced a 2023 world stadium tour ahead of their upcoming mini album, READY TO BE. Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu will be embarking on their largest tour to date. Below, here’s everything you need to know about securing tickets.

    What Is TWICE’s 2023 World Tour?

    The “READY TO BE” tour is a 17-stop tour that will hit 14 cities around the world. Marked as “Part 1” of the tour with future dates promised, “READY TO BE” kicks off on April 15th with a two-night stand at Seoul’s KSPO Dome. TWICE will make stops in Sydney, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping up the trek in Atlanta on July 9th. After a wildly successful string of US shows in 2022, this tour will confirm TWICE as the first K-pop girl group to play both SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

    Who Is Opening for TWICE On Tour?

    As with most K-pop tours, TWICE’s 2023 tour has not announced an opener. Historically, TWICE have not had openers on tour.

    How Can I Get Tickets to TWICE’s 2023 World Tour?

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    ONCEs can register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform through Wednesday, March 8th at 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans who are selected will receive an access code to purchase tickets through the Verified Fan on-sale, which hasn’t yet been announced with a confirmed date. Any remaining tickets will be made available during a general on-sale, also to be announced at a later date. (Then, it’s not a bad idea to keep an eye out for potential deals via securing tickets once tickets sell out.)

    This article will be updated once timing around the on-sale is announced.

    What Are TWICE’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    04/15 – Seoul, KR @ KSPO Dome
    04/16 – Seoul, KR @ KSPO Dome
    05/03 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
    05/06 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
    05/13 – Osaka, JP @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai
    05/14 – Osaka, JP @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai
    05/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Ajinomoto Stadium
    05/21 – Tokyo, JP @ Ajinomoto Stadium
    06/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
    06/13 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    06/16 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
    06/21 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field
    06/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    06/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    07/02 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    07/06 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    07/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

    Advertisement

    TWICE 2023 world tour poster

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

graham nash now

Graham Nash Announces New Album Now, 2023 Tour Dates

February 21, 2023

The Revivalists 2023 tour dates Band of Horses The Head and The Heart

The Revivalists Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour with Band of Horses

February 21, 2023

sza tickets 2023 how to buy pre-sale date pop music news

How to Get Tickets to SZA's 2023 Tour

February 21, 2023

moonspell 30th anniversary tour

Moonspell Announce 2023 North American 30th Anniversary Tour

February 21, 2023

father john misty head and the heart 2023 co-headlining tour dates tickets

Father John Misty and The Head and The Heart Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

February 21, 2023

jason isbell death wish weathervanes 400 unit folk rock americana alternative music news listen stream pre order tracklist artwork tour dates

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit Announce New Album Weathervanes, Share "Death Wish": Stream

February 21, 2023

TWICE 2023 world tour dates tickets

TWICE Announce 2023 World Tour

February 21, 2023

how to get guns n roses tickets

How to Get Tickets to Guns N' Roses' 2023 World Tour

February 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to TWICE's 2023 World Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter