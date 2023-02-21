How to Get Tickets to TWICE’s 2023 World Tour

K-pop group TWICE have announced a 2023 world stadium tour ahead of their upcoming mini album, READY TO BE. Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu will be embarking on their largest tour to date. Below, here’s everything you need to know about securing tickets.

What Is TWICE’s 2023 World Tour?

The “READY TO BE” tour is a 17-stop tour that will hit 14 cities around the world. Marked as “Part 1” of the tour with future dates promised, “READY TO BE” kicks off on April 15th with a two-night stand at Seoul’s KSPO Dome. TWICE will make stops in Sydney, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping up the trek in Atlanta on July 9th. After a wildly successful string of US shows in 2022, this tour will confirm TWICE as the first K-pop girl group to play both SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Who Is Opening for TWICE On Tour?

As with most K-pop tours, TWICE’s 2023 tour has not announced an opener. Historically, TWICE have not had openers on tour.

How Can I Get Tickets to TWICE’s 2023 World Tour?

ONCEs can register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform through Wednesday, March 8th at 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans who are selected will receive an access code to purchase tickets through the Verified Fan on-sale, which hasn’t yet been announced with a confirmed date. Any remaining tickets will be made available during a general on-sale, also to be announced at a later date. (Then, it’s not a bad idea to keep an eye out for potential deals via securing tickets once tickets sell out.)

This article will be updated once timing around the on-sale is announced.

What Are TWICE’s 2023 Tour Dates?

04/15 – Seoul, KR @ KSPO Dome

04/16 – Seoul, KR @ KSPO Dome

05/03 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

05/06 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

05/13 – Osaka, JP @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai

05/14 – Osaka, JP @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai

05/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Ajinomoto Stadium

05/21 – Tokyo, JP @ Ajinomoto Stadium

06/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

06/13 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

06/16 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

06/21 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field

06/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/02 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/06 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

07/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park