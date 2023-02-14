Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

New Live Clip of Type O Negative’s “Love You to Death” Unveiled for Valentine’s Day: Stream

Pro footage of the band's performance of the song at the Wacken Open Air fest in 2007

Advertisement
type o negative love you to death live
Type O Negative, courtesy of Nuclear Blast
February 14, 2023 | 12:45pm ET

    Type O Negative and Valentine’s Day go together. They’re the definitive romantic metal band, and now a live clip of “Love You to Death” has been released for our V-Day enjoyment.

    The footage is taken from Type O’s performance at Wacken Open Air in 2007. Originally included on the seminal 1996 album October Rust, “Love You to Death” is arguably the band’s signature song, fusing gothic camp, doom metal, and genuine heartfelt emotion. Not surprisingly, it became an obligatory inclusion on the band’s setlists.

    One of the most impressive aspects of Type O was their ability to perfectly render their studio output in the live setting. The late Peter Steele’s command of voice and instrument is profound, as seen in the Wacken clip, and the rest of the band members relish in their respective parts — especially keyboardist Josh Silver.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The actual recording of the Wacken performance (along with three other songs from the Wacken set and five additional live cuts) was included on the 15th anniversary triple-LP reissue of Type O’s final album Dead Again released last fall. Nuclear Blast Records has now announced a condensed double-LP release of Dead Again (sans bonus tracks), set to drop May 15th. Additionally, the aforementioned bonus live tracks will make their way to streaming services for the first time.

    heavy metal love songs valentines day
     Editor's Pick
    14 Heavy Love Songs for Valentine’s Day

    “As the black cloud continued its relentless path over Type O, Dead Again appeared and disappeared from the streaming platforms for years,” guitarist Kenny Hickey notes in a press release. “Now that the storm has passed we have some slight hope of establishing a small illusion of permanence with this final release of Dead Again. We are sorry for any inconvenience we may have caused you.”

    You can pre-order the 2-LP vinyl reissue of Dead Again here. Watch the live clip of “Love You to Death” below.

    Advertisement

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Deerhoof Wedding, March, Flower origins new single video

Deerhoof Share Origins of New Song "Wedding, March, Flower": Exclusive

February 13, 2023

The Lemon Twigs Announce New Album Everything Harmony, Share "Any Time of Day": Stream

February 13, 2023

The HU with William DuVall song

The HU Release New Version of "This Is Mongol" Featuring Alice in Chains' William DuVall: Stream

February 10, 2023

Linkin Park Meteora box set Lost song

Linkin Park Announce Meteora Box Set, Unveil Previously Unreleased Song "Lost": Stream

February 10, 2023

Talib Kweli Madlib Liberation 2 new album luminary After These Messages

Talib Kweli and Madlib Announce New Album Liberation 2, Share "After These Messages": Stream

February 9, 2023

limp bizkit out of style video

Limp Bizkit Hold a Deepfake World Leader Summit in "Out of Style" Video: Watch

February 8, 2023

daughter party new single indie rock music video indie news listen stream

Daughter Get Lost at the "Party" on New Single: Stream

February 8, 2023

sleaford mods force 10 from navarone florence shaw dry cleaning post punk rock indie music news stream listen

Sleaford Mods Recruit Dry Cleaning's Florence Shaw for New Single "Force 10 from Navarone": Stream

February 8, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

New Live Clip of Type O Negative's "Love You to Death" Unveiled for Valentine's Day: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter