New Live Clip of Type O Negative’s “Love You to Death” Unveiled for Valentine’s Day: Stream

Type O Negative and Valentine’s Day go together. They’re the definitive romantic metal band, and now a live clip of “Love You to Death” has been released for our V-Day enjoyment.

The footage is taken from Type O’s performance at Wacken Open Air in 2007. Originally included on the seminal 1996 album October Rust, “Love You to Death” is arguably the band’s signature song, fusing gothic camp, doom metal, and genuine heartfelt emotion. Not surprisingly, it became an obligatory inclusion on the band’s setlists.

One of the most impressive aspects of Type O was their ability to perfectly render their studio output in the live setting. The late Peter Steele’s command of voice and instrument is profound, as seen in the Wacken clip, and the rest of the band members relish in their respective parts — especially keyboardist Josh Silver.

The actual recording of the Wacken performance (along with three other songs from the Wacken set and five additional live cuts) was included on the 15th anniversary triple-LP reissue of Type O’s final album Dead Again released last fall. Nuclear Blast Records has now announced a condensed double-LP release of Dead Again (sans bonus tracks), set to drop May 15th. Additionally, the aforementioned bonus live tracks will make their way to streaming services for the first time.

“As the black cloud continued its relentless path over Type O, Dead Again appeared and disappeared from the streaming platforms for years,” guitarist Kenny Hickey notes in a press release. “Now that the storm has passed we have some slight hope of establishing a small illusion of permanence with this final release of Dead Again. We are sorry for any inconvenience we may have caused you.”

You can pre-order the 2-LP vinyl reissue of Dead Again here. Watch the live clip of “Love You to Death” below.