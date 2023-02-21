Menu
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Unveil New Song “Nadja”: Stream

Another look at their upcoming double album, V

unknown mortal orchestra nadja
Unknown Mortal Orchestra, photo by Juan Ortiz Arenas
February 21, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Unknown Mortal Orchestra have returned with “Nadja,” another look at their upcoming double album VListen to the single below.

    “Nadja” pulls the curtain back on UMO’s usual dense instrumentation, instead focusing on singer/multi-instrumentalist Ruban Nielson’s voice and guitar. The melancholy track serves as a sequel of sorts to previous single “Layla”; both songs come with music videos directed by Vira-Lata, and the clip for “Nadja” sees the main characters separated after the joyous adventures of its predecessor.

    Vira-Lata explained the storyline within “Layla” and “Nadja” in a statement. “We were in awe of the power of the songs’ simplicity; how its beauty rises without pretension, creating an honest and poetic testament that reaches into the heart,” they said. “We wanted to match the poetic tenderness of the songs with a visually intimate storyline that felt extremely honest and showcased fleeting moments of a true friendship.”

    arrives in full on March 17th via Jagjaguwar, and pre-orders are ongoing. In addition to “Layla” and “Nadja,” the 14-track double album also includes Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s October single  “I Killed Captain Cook.” Come March, the band will head out on a tour of North America and the UK — remaining tickets are on sale now over at Stubhub.

