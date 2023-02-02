Menu
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Announce New Double Album V, Share “Layla”: Stream

Out March 17th

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, photo by Juan Ortiz Arenas
February 2, 2023 | 12:27pm ET

    Unknown Mortal Orchestra are keeping their promise of a double album in 2023: It’s called V, and ahead of its March 17th release date, they’ve shared the new single “Layla” today.

    UMO’s Ruban Nielson worked on V in both Palm Springs, California and Hilo, Hawaii, taking inspiration from West Coast rock, classic hits, “weirdo pop,” and Hawaiian Hapa-haole music. Nielson, who has family hailing from Polynesia, went to Hawaii mid-pandemic to stay with his ailing uncle, and is a tribute of sorts to his roots as a result. It features collaborations with his brother Kody, his saxophonist and flutist father Chris Nielson, and longtime Unknown Mortal Orchestra member Jacob Portrait. Pre-orders for the record are ongoing.

    “In Hawaii, everything shifted off of me and my music,” Nielson said in a press release. “Suddenly, I was spending more time figuring out what others need and what my role is within my family. I also learned that things I thought were true of myself are bigger than I thought. My way of making mischief — that’s not just me — that’s my whole Polynesian side. I thought I was walking away from music to focus on family, but the two ended up connecting.”

    Driven by a playful groove, “Layla” is a bittersweet song about the thrill of escaping a place that’s familiar to you, but no longer serves you: “See where one tank of gas/ Gets us in this lonely world,” Nielson sings over beachy, layered guitars.

    Watch VIRA-LATA’s beautiful music video for “Layla” below, and then keep scrolling to see the album art and tracklist for V.

    V includes last fall’s single “I Killed Captain Cook.” Unknown Mortal Orchestra will celebrate the release of the album with an upcoming tour that marks their first in four years; grab remaining tickets over at StubHub. Their last proper LP was 2018’s Sex & Food.

    Artwork:

    unknown mortal orchestra double album v layla new single indie rock music news artwork tracklist

    Tracklist:
    01. The Garden
    02. Guilty Pleasures
    03. Meshuggah
    04. The Widow
    05. In the Rear View
    06. That Life
    07. Layla
    08. Shin Ramyun
    09. Weekend Run
    10. The Beach
    11. Nadja
    12. Keaukaha
    13. I Killed Captain Cook
    14. Drag

Artists

