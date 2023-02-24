Blessings are imminent, because U.S. Girls — the indie pop project of Meg Remy — returns today, February 24th with the new album Bless This Mess. It’s out via 4AD.

Turns out, while Remy was working on the follow-up to U.S. Girls’ great 2020 album Heavy Light, she was also working on something else: Twin baby boys. With a title that seems to poke fun at maternally-targeted, mass-produced Hobby Lobby wall decor, Bless This Mess captures the extremes of Remy’s emotions as a first-time mom and the nuances of procreation.

The album was made with the help of a few notable guests, including Alex Frankel of Holy Ghost! and Roger Manning Jr. of Jellyfish and Beck. One of the album’s audio engineers was Remy’s frequent collaborator Maximilian Turnbull, who just so happens to also be her husband and co-parent. Many of the takes were recorded while Remy was pregnant or with a baby (or two) in her arms, making Bless This Mess all the more personal.

It’s hard to prepare for parenthood, and Bless This Mess lead single “Futures Bet” is an anthem for expecting the unexpected. Instead of being consumed by anxiety and fear, however, the heavy-hitting slow jam embraces the unknown as an opportunity for something beautiful beyond comprehesion: “Why don’t we let it all be a mystery/ That we never sort out?” Remy sings over the track’s chugging beat. “This is just life.”

The U.S. Girls tour kicks off April 13th in Montreal. Over eight nights, Remy will make stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, D.C., and Chicago before a two-night hometown finale in Toronto. Grab your tickets at StubHub and stream Bless This Mess below.

In 2021, U.S. Girls shared the single “Good Kinda High” featuring the late classical pianist Glenn Gould.

Bless This Mess Artwork:

Bless This Mess Tracklist:

01. Only Daedalus

02. Just Space For Light

03. Screen Face

04. Futures Bet

05. So Typically Now

06. Bless This Mess

07. Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo)

08. R.I.P. Roy G. Biv

09. St. James Way

10. Pump

U.S. Girls 2023 Tour Dates:

04/13 – Montreal, QC @ Centre PHI

04/14 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

04/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

04/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

04/18 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

04/21 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/27 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

04/28 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground