Riddick Sequel Furya in the Works From Vin Diesel and David Twohy

Vin Diesel and David Twohy will return with Riddick: Furya, the long-awaited fourth film in the Pitch Black franchise.

According to Deadline, Furya follows Diesel’s Riddick back to his home planet, where Furyans are fighting for survival against a new enemy. Twohy is writing and directing the sequel, while Diesel stars and produces alongside Samantha Vincent.

“Our legion fans have demanded it for years, and now we’re finally ready to honor their call to action with Riddick: Furya,” Twhoy said in a statement. “My collaboration with Vin and One Race has spanned 20 fruitful years, as together we’ve created three movies, two video games, an anime production, and motion comics for the internet. This new big-screen event will see a return to Riddick’s homeworld, where we finally get to explore Riddick’s genesis.”

Beginning with 2000’s Pitch Black, the Riddick franchise continued with 2004’s The Chronicles of Riddick, and 2013’s Riddick.

In addition to the sci-fi series, Diesel is known for his work in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Fast & Furious franchises, the latter of which recently cast Brie Larson and Jason Momoa in its next installment. Fast X, the 10th movie in the series, is out May 19th.