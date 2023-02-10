Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Vin Diesel Compares Fast & Furious Franchise to The Lord of the Rings

"I should've stopped after The Hobbit"

Advertisement
Vin Diesel Fast Furious Lord of the Rings JRR Tolkien quote
Vin Diesel (photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic) and The Lord of the Rings (New Line Cinema)
Follow
February 10, 2023 | 4:10pm ET

    10 movies deep into the Fast & Furious franchise, Vin Diesel is finding it so hard to continue its “mythologies” that he now relates to J.R.R. Tolkien’s creation of the epic Lord of the Rings series.

    During a red carpet interview with Variety, Diesel was asked how working on Fast & Furious has gotten more difficult over the past two decades. He responded, “You know what gets harder? The work offscreen. The thinking, the expanding — there’s a reason why Tolkien stopped writing after a while. It’s so hard to continue mythologies. Nobody thinks about it in that context, but it’s real.”

    When the Variety reporter quipped that the Fast series is The Lord of the Rings of action movies, Diesel agreed. “From your mouth to God’s ears. It’s so true,” he said, before switching to a bad English accent. “I should’ve stopped after The Hobbit.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Though Diesel is undoubtedly the face of Fast & Furious, he has never been credited as a screenwriter. He has, however, been a producer of the movies since 2009’s Fast & Furious, and his outsized presence caused enough friction with Dwayne Johnson that the former WWE superstar didn’t return for F9. Justin Lin also blamed Diesel’s “difficult” behavior for his decision to step away from Fast X.

    Plus, continuing the thread of family doesn’t seem quite as difficult as the epic tale of Frodo and the hobbits as they journeyed across Middle-earth. After all, we’re just here to see the increasingly impossible stunts involving cars, tanks, planes, and makeshift spacecraft.

    Fast X is out on May 19th. Revisit the latest trailer here.

Advertisement

Latest Stories

hugh hudson dead chariots of fire academy award cause of death obituary

Chariots of Fire Director Hugh Hudson Dead at 86

February 10, 2023

paul rudd son movie theater quoteworthy film actor news interview

Paul Rudd Let His Son Think He Just Worked at a Movie Theater for Years

February 10, 2023

fast x official trailer jason momoa watch stream

Jason Momoa Tries to Literally Blow Up the Family in Fast X Trailer: Watch

February 10, 2023

kevin bacon kyra sedgwick flowers cover goat pop music funny film actor news

Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, and a Toy Goat Cover Miley Cyrus' "Flowers": Watch

February 9, 2023

Keith Moon Biopic Roger Daltrey script actor

Roger Daltrey Teases Mystery Actor for "Just Finished" Keith Moon Biopic Script

February 9, 2023

disney hulu sale everything is on the table

Disney CEO Doesn't Rule Out Hulu Sale: "Everything's on the Table"

February 9, 2023

air trailer matt damon ben affleck nike michael jordan biopic movie film news watch

Matt Damon Tries to Sign Jordan in Trailer for Ben Affleck’s Nike Film AIR: Watch

February 9, 2023

Tim Allen Buzz Lightyear toy story 5

Tim Allen Confirms Return as Buzz Lightyear for Toy Story 5

February 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Vin Diesel Compares Fast & Furious Franchise to The Lord of the Rings

Menu Shop Search Newsletter