Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Warren Beatty Locks Up Dick Tracy Rights in Surreal Television Stunt: Watch

Beatty joins a surreal Zoom chat with film critic Leonard Maltin and TCM's Ben Mankiewicz

Advertisement
dick tracy warren beatty tcm special film movie actor news watch
TCM Dick Tracy Special: Tracy Zooms In (TCM)
Follow
February 13, 2023 | 11:51am ET

    In an effort to keep the rights to Dick Tracy, Warren Beatty appeared in a recent TCM special in which he joins a Zoom chat with his famous detective character.

    As Vulture points out, Beatty has to create content about Detective Dick Tracy every decade or so in order to hold onto the character. Comic fans who might not be familiar with the 1931 comic strip might still recognize the rights structure, since a similar deal allows Sony to create Spider-Man content, but only so long as they are continually producing new projects. Wait too long and the rights lapse, which is one reason why Spider-Man has been in a near-constant state of reboot since Sony first inked the agreement in 1999

    “Dick Tracy Special: Tracy Zooms In” sees Beatty reprise the role, though this surreal iteration of the character is separate from the Tracy who appeared in the 1990 camp classic. On this Zoom call, “Dick Tracy” tells film critic Leonard Maltin and TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz that he’s no longer on speaking terms with Beatty, which makes for a bit of an awkward introduction once Beatty himself joins the Zoom room. Watch the full “Dick Tracy Special: Tracy Zooms In” below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Beatty did a similar stunt with TCM back in 2010. Since then, he’s thought long and hard about a Dick Tracy sequel — from the looks of this special, it seems that’s still a possibility.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Joel David Moore Avatar the way of water Kyle Meredith podcast interview

Joel David Moore on the Avatar Sequels and That Bones Crossover Moment

February 13, 2023

Plane sequel ship mike colter lionsgate human trafficking

Plane Sequel, Ship, to Star Mike Colter

February 13, 2023

The Wedding Singer Why It's Good

Adam Sandler’s The Wedding Singer Is the Ultimate Love Letter to the ‘80s

February 13, 2023

the flash trailer batman michael keaton watch

Michael Keaton Returns as Batman in New Trailer for The Flash: Watch

February 12, 2023

elizabeth banks cocaine shark

Elizabeth Banks Is Down to Make a Cocaine Shark After Cocaine Bear

February 11, 2023

riddick sequel furya

Riddick Sequel Furya in the Works From Vin Diesel and David Twohy

February 11, 2023

Vin Diesel Fast Furious Lord of the Rings JRR Tolkien quote

Vin Diesel Compares Fast & Furious Franchise to The Lord of the Rings

February 10, 2023

hugh hudson dead chariots of fire academy award cause of death obituary

Chariots of Fire Director Hugh Hudson Dead at 86

February 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Warren Beatty Locks Up Dick Tracy Rights in Surreal Television Stunt: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter