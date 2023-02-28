Menu
Weezer Perform “Beverly Hills” with Detroit Youth Choir on America’s Got Talent: Watch

Even Simon Cowell called it "magic"

Weezer on America’s Got Talent (via YouTube)
February 28, 2023 | 1:35pm ET

    Weezer brought the Detroit Youth Choir to “Beverly Hills” for one of the most unlikely, yet seamless collaborations imaginable on America’s Got Talent.

    The California quartet, now to forever be known as “The Incredible Weezer” thanks to host Terry Crews, kicked off the primetime appearance with the SZNZ cut “What Happens After You,” then transitioned into “Beverly Hills” as the choir entered with a nice couplet capped with “Weezer, go ahead and do your thing.”

    Frontman Rivers Cuomo later said the new gospel arrangement was “great” and made it “super fun to play this old song again.” Oof, thanks for the reminder, Rivers.

    At one point, even the typically critical Simon Cowell seemed to show his approval with a slight nod after fellow judge Howie Mandel exclaimed, “I love this song!” Cowell also called it “absolutely brilliant” and “magic” before thanking the group for sharing the stage with the young contestants. Check out Weezer’s America’s Got Talent performance below and watch to the very end to see Rivers and the Detroit Youth Choir conductor shred some air guitar together.

    The appearance marks just one of the band’s most recent high-profile collaborations. Weezer just unveiled their “Indie Rock Roadtrip” tour with Modest Mouse, Spoon, and more. Tickets go up for grabs starting Thursday, March 2nd via Live Nation pre-sale (use access code OPENER), while general on-sale follows on Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. You can also browse for seats and deals via Stubhub.

    Elsewhere, the Weezer frontman finally made the dreams of one Tiktokker come true by completing their request to duet on the “Buddy Holly” guitar break. Cuomo then challenged the musician to join him again on stage for a repeat performance during their upcoming tour. “My people will reach out to your people,” he shared.

    Finally, revisit our conversation with Rivers about their four-part 2022 project SZNZ here.

