Weezer Announce Summer Tour with Your Favorite Indie Rock Bands

"Indie Rock Roadtrip" features Modest Mouse, Spoon, Future Islands, and more

Weezer to tour with Modest Mouse and Spoon
Spoon and Weezer (photos by Ben Kaye), Modest Mouse (photo by Jen Vesp)
February 27, 2023 | 12:24pm ET

    Weezer have announced the “Indie Rock Roadtrip,” a 30-date summer tour alongside Modest Mouse, Spoon, Future Islands, Joyce Manor, White Reaper, and Momma.

    The tour is divided up into three legs, with Weezer first linking up with Modest Mouse and Momma beginning in early June. Towards the end of the month, Future Islands and Joyce Manor will take over as Rivers Cuomo and co.’s main support. Finally in August, Weezer will hit the road for shows with Spoon and White Reaper. Check out the complete itinerary below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, March 2nd (use access code CHORUS).

    Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    Cuomo recently spoke to Consequence about Winter, the final installment in the band’s SZNZ EP cycle, and what else is on the horizon for the rock band. Revisit the conversation here.

    Weezer 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/04 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater ^
    06/06 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^
    06/08 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^
    06/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre ^
    06/11 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater ^
    06/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^
    06/14 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field ^
    06/16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^
    06/18 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^
    06/23 – Columbia, MD Merriweather @ Post Pavilion #
    06/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #
    06/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #
    06/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann #
    06/28 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #
    06/30 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater #
    07/01 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors #
    07/03 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) #
    07/04 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage Future #
    07/09 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana $
    07/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #
    07/13 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #
    08/20 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre %
    08/22 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater %
    08/24 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre %
    08/27 – Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair %
    08/28 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre %
    08/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre %
    09/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood %
    09/02 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre %
    09/03 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park %

    ^ = w/ Modest Mouse and Momma
    # = w/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor
    $ = w/ Joyce Manor only
    % = w/ Spoon and White Reaper

    Weezer Indie Rock Roadtrip

Weezer Announce Summer Tour with Your Favorite Indie Rock Bands

